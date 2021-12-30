Quote: Dan Lambert Is Really Good At What He Does

One WWE and TNA Hall of Famer believes Dan Lambert always brings the goods as a heel.

Lambert has become quite a polarizing figure among the AEW audience. Some love him, others believe he generates go-away heat. Regardless of how you feel, few can deny that he’s been successful at getting people to despise him.

Bully Ray Sings Praises Of Dan Lambert

Bully Ray took to the Busted Open Radio show to express his belief that Dan Lambert is doing his job to perfection.

“They [wrestling fans] sit back and like, ‘No, we don’t wanna like Dan Lambert. We don’t accept Dan Lambert. We don’t like him.’

“Come on people. This guy is really good at what he does on the microphone. He’s got a flow to him.

“What he says digs deep. He stabs you, he twists a knife, and then he throws salt on it as he looks you in the eyes and lets you know that, ‘I’m Dan Lambert and I’m the one who’s got you.”

Lambert was most recently seen on the Dec. 29 New Year’s Smash episode of AEW Dynamite. He got into a verbal battle with Brandi Rhodes.

As most fans are aware, Cody and Brandi aren’t exactly well-received by the AEW audience these days. Bully praised Lambert for being able to get the fans at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida to cheer for Brandi.

Cody is set to put his TNT Championship on the line against Ethan Page on the Dec. 31 episode of AEW Rampage. Page is managed by Lambert.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article