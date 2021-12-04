R Truth Explains How He Got Into Wrestling

Many people now know R Truth as a wrestling star who also raps but it wasn’t how things started. Truth actually wanted to pursue a rapping career. However, a number of people with divine inspirations led him to become one of the most beloved professional wrestlers of this era. The 49 year old told the story of how he originally got into wrestling during his recent appearance on Ebro in the Morning. He was asked about his start in the business. Truth explained that he was introduced to it by Jack Crockett:

“This was given to me by a guy named Jack Crockett. I was doing Street things. We all know at that point in my career. So I’m like, keep making these mistakes and I’m still trying to get my music on. Well, long story short [I] got jammed up. And this was a time I feel like God gave me [to think] like ‘okay, it’s time for you to sit down and figure out what the hell you want to do exactly. You want to go this way? That way? What you’re gonna do?”

R Truth met Jack Crockett while he was in jail. The brother of legendary promoter Jim Crockett was looking to get out of the wrestling business but he said that something was keeping him from leaving. Then when he met the high-flying star, he felt it was his opportunity to give back to the business:

“I met a guy named Jack Crockett. Jack Crockett was the guy that brought professional wrestling to the south. So, he said he never gave back before. And he said God told him to give back to me. Me and him talk two times in jail. To give somebody your phone number, your information [in the short time was unbelievable]. He believed in me from that point. He’s like, ‘call me when you get out of jail.’ Now I thought he wanted me to cut his grass or something like that.

He offered me a job. He took me to three WCW shows and this is when Harlem Heat first started coming out. I’ve never been to a wrestling show in my life. Ric Flair music hit. He comes out. I’m like ‘Oh, shit.’ 15,000 people goes crazy. And I’m like, ‘Oh, damn.’ He’s like, ‘See? That could be you right there. All that rapping and dancing he was doing in there. You could come down rapping your own music that you want to do, get in the ring and then you can fight and mix all your moves together.”

Though Crockett wasn’t the only person who helped R Truth in reaching his destination. He initially refused Jack’s offer but accepted it after getting to a place where he wanted to do something different. Once he made the decision to join wrestling, there were a number of other people who paved the way for the wrestling veteran to not only learn the craft but to get to where he belonged:

“Manny Fernandez, the Raging Bull, saw me wrestle, I think my third or fourth match. And he said ‘I’m gonna train you for free.’ He said I don’t know why but I just feel like I have to train you for free. He said to come back to me. Man, He trained me mentally, emotionally, spiritually. He just trained me to like, ‘this is a art but I wanted to teach you how to take care of yourself in the ring, take care of yourself around the ring. Just so you have ring awareness.’

Well after that, Wildside Rick Michaels, he said ‘bro, let me make a tape for you. You don’t belong here. You belong on WWF. You belong there.’ Rick Michaels and his dad made me a tape. I sent it in. I got a call from WWE within two weeks. Two weeks after that, I was going to meet Vince McMahon. Two weeks after that, I was under contract.”

