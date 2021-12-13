R-Truth On What He Would Like To Do After Retirement

There is currently no sunset in sight for R-Truth but when he does hang up his wrestling boots, he would like to continue his involvement with WWE.

The former 24/7 champion has talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon and how he has gained the trust of the boss numerous times.

During his recent appearance on Out of Character podcast, Truth was asked if he would like to stick around the company after his retirement. Replying to it, he claimed that he is ready to take on anything Mr McMahon offers:

“Definitely. I definitely want to stick around and help with creative. Anything Vince would give me. He knows me, I’m easy going. I make it happen. You give it to me, I’ll build it and make it,”

Even at 49 years old, R-Truth continues to be one of the most prominent WWE stars who is always doing something interesting. So it doesn’t appear the talked retirement will be coming anytime soon.

The wrestling veteran also recently told the amazing story of how he got into the wrestling world when he originally wanted to be a rapper. He revealed how a couple of former wrestlers helped him get into WWE.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcribed quotes