Renee Paquette Details Her Epic Wedding To Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is one of the people who lives and breathes wrestling. His wrestling gimmick is just an extension of his real-life self. This point is only proved further by the story of his marriage. Mox’s wife Renee Paquette welcomed the duo of Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux on the most recent episode of her Oral Sessions podcast.

Scarlett first told the story of her engagement to Killer Kross in September this year. She recalled how both of them were having a bad day and there were no friends around. But Kross explained that together they could turn even the bad days into something special.

Naturally, the topic of their marriage was brought up and Renee asked about their preparation for it. Bordeaux revealed that they haven’t finalized anything but claimed that she would like to elope:

“I was on the road most of this month. I got to try on a couple dresses. I haven’t thought anything yet but I think I’d really like to elope. I want to go somewhere where there’s mountains. I was looking at Montana. I really just want close friends and family there because we’re talking about it and I’m like, ‘I don’t think a 100-person wedding or more people is for me. A lot of these people we might not even see in 10 years.’

I feel like I want [it] to be for us. I want to be surrounded by people who care about us. I just want to do it somewhere beautiful and have really good food. When we plan [it] it’s going to be maybe two or three weeks ahead. We’re just gonna call up our people and be like, ‘Alright, get on the flight. we’re going.'”

How Renee Paquette And Jon Moxley Got Married

Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose with Renee Paquette

In response, Renee Paquette told the story of her own marriage to Jon Moxley. The couple got married in an impromptu ceremony. It took place in the early hours of April 9, 2017, at their home in Las Vegas. They had hired a 24-hour pastor from yelp. Paquette revealed that they spent a total of $500 on the marriage:

“That’s the way to do it I feel. You spent so much money trying to cater things and get people somewhere and booking a venue and blah blah blah. It’s like you really just want it to be you guys. You want it to be nice and simple.

Jon and I got married for $500 which included the tip and that was it. We called it a day. I happen to have a white dress hanging in my closet. Same thing we were like, we had a weird bad day. I went up to bed and a bit of a mood. He comes storming up after me. [He was like] ‘We’re gonna get married right now.’ [I was like] ‘Okay, shit, here we go.'”

