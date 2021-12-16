Ric Flair Heaps Praise on Bryan Danielson and Adam Page for AEW Dynamite Match

Ric Flair watched the AEW Dynamite “Winter Is Coming” on Wednesday night and came away impressed by the championship match. The 16-time world champion took to Twitter to praise both AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and challenger Bryan Danielson for their efforts.

Flair wrote the following:

I’ve Done So Many Hour Draws, Some Great, Some Average! Tonight, You Gentlemen Set A New Bar!! The Wrestling World Can Learn From @theAdamPage & @bryandanielson! CONGRATULATIONS! WOOOOO! @AEW #AEWDynamite — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 16, 2021

Flair was hardly the only legend and outside observer to praise the bout; the match is already being talked about as perhaps the greatest singles match in the brief history of AEW. It seems to be at least on par in fan’s eyes with the great Danielson vs. Kenny Omega draw that occurred at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Dynamite back in September.

AEW announcer Jim Ross, who is currently off television as he receives cancer treatment, also had high praise for the match.

Earlier Wednesday, Flair made headlines as he criticized Bryan Danielson’s work to some degree, saying “it’s okay.”

On his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair explained his thoughts.

“I didn’t say he wasn’t a good worker. When Hunter put him over at [WrestleMania 30], that made him,” Flair said. “He’s a very talented kid, don’t misunderstand me, but you have to have one match, one place, one day, somewhere that makes you who you are. Hunter, who only wrestles once in a while, came out and the match started off slow but they ended up having a world-class match.

“He’s a hell of a performer, I don’t see him as being Kenny Omega. As a babyface, he’s not Ricky Steamboat. As a heel, he’s not me. If that pisses people off, they have to live with history.”

Flair continued his assessment of Bryan by talking about WrestleMania 30.

“They (Triple H and Danielson) tore the joint down,” Flair said. “That is the night that made Bryan. I like him a lot personally. He’s got a style…he’s not AJ Styles by any means. He’s a little bit smaller than AJ. He’s not AJ Styles.”

“That is the night that made Bryan.” Ric Flair on WrestleMania 30

Flair continued, “I like his conditioning, he works hard, he’ll do anything and sacrifice his body at all odds. He’ll throw himself around and take incredible bumps. He’s a hell of a hand. You’re asking me who is good and who is great. He’s very good. As a babyface, it’s more believable. He can sell his ass off so when he’s making a comeback, it’s more fun to watch him make a comeback against bigger guys. It’s harder for me to believe he’s going to hold someone down. As a babyface, who is just average size but loaded with talent, I much prefer to see him fighting from underneath.”

What do you think? Was Flair attempting to walk back his earlier comments following the great match on AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

H/T to Fightful for the podcast transcript.