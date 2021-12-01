Ric Flair: Crazed Fan Clearly Got The Better Of Seth Rollins

Ric Flair doesn’t believe Seth Rollins held his own in the midst of a fan attack.

On the Nov. 22 episode of Monday Night Raw, Seth was in for an unpleasant surprise. A fan, who has been identified as 24-year-old Elisah Spencer, hopped the barricade and tackled Seth on the ramp.

Seth had a guillotine choke position but he lost it before security grabbed a hold of Spencer. The fan was escorted out of the Barclays Center and arrested by the NYPD for attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs.

Ric Flair Talks Seth Rollins-Fan Incident

During an episode of the Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair said he’s seen a lot of fan incidents with wrestlers but he’s never seen the fan get a clear upper hand the way he feels Spencer did on Seth Rollins.

“In all fairness, I could say a lot of cute things, but I’m not going to. Every time I say something, I have to involve other people and they have to endure the consequences, so I’m just going to say this. I’ve seen that happen, but I’ve never seen it where I recall the mark, the fan, clearly was getting the better of the individual.”

Flair went on to say that he feels Seth didn’t exactly make himself look good by telling TMZ that he was “terrified” of the situation.

“My problem with Seth is if you’re a top guy in this business, and you know anything about the psychology of what the fans think and feel, which they really do, you never, ever, ever, get off an airplane in L.A.and say, ‘I was terrified.’ Terrified of what? Terrifying is being in an airplane crash. You were terrified or horrified by a wrestling fan? Come on man.”

Flair went on to say that Rollins essentially admitted to getting his “ass kicked.” He was also dismissive of the notion that Seth wanted to avoid legal troubles, which was suggested by WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

It’s been said that the crazed fan had been catfished by a Seth Rollins impersonator. The impersonator allegedly scammed Spencer into buying Amazon gift cards.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the quotes.