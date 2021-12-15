Ric Flair on Jeff Hardy to AEW: “You Know Right Away He’s Already Got a Job”

Ric Flair says Jeff Hardy can do “anything he wants” with the next chapter of his career. He’s known Matt and Jeff for a long time and says Jeff has “already got a job” waiting for him in AEW, if he wants it.

The Nature Boy addressed Jeff Hardy’s situation on the latest episode of his WOOOOO Nation Uncensored podcast.

Co-host Mark Madden asked Flair what he thinks is in store for Jeff Hardy’s future.

“Anything he wants,” said Flair. “I think he knows he made a mistake. I don’t know any more than that. But I know Jeff Hardy is such a great talent. He does have the money, as you mentioned, he probably doesn’t need to work. But Like all of us that want to work, for different reasons, it’s hard to walk away.”

Jeff Hardy in AEW?

Ric Flair has known the Hardy family for many years. He has great respect for them and feels Jeff is in control of his destiny.

“I’ve known those boys since they were young kids,” Flair continued. “They came to see me in Fayetteville, Raleigh, with their dad. I’ve known their dad. Matt and Jeff are two of the greatest guys in my lifetime, that I’ve had an immense amount of fun with and have an immense amount of respect for. So Jeff can do whatever he wants to do.”

Will we see Jeff Hardy join Matt in AEW? Flair began, “If Tony Khan doesn’t hire him…” and is convinced Jeff could be All Elite if that’s what he wants to do.

“You know right away he’s already got a job.” – Ric Flair on Jeff Hardy in AEW

As a publicly traded company, WWE is held to a different standard when it comes to dealing with ‘problematic’ talent.

“I’m not defending the WWE here, but you have to remember, they’re a publicly traded company,” said Flair. “They get looked at and scrutinized at a whole different level than once that’s not [publicly traded].

“So, I don’t think they had a choice but to tell Jeff he could go. Not because they don’t want Jeff Hardy there, but because there’s just some things that being publicly traded allows you to do and not do.”

