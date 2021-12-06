Ric Flair Praises Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Ric Flair recently spent some time on his podcast speaking about the CM Punk and MJF promo battle that took place in Chicago on Dynamite. During the conversation, Flair praised Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

“I’m a big fan of MJF,” Flair said. “The kid can talk and more than that, he carries himself like a pro, he dresses [like a pro]. I can’t emphasize enough how important in my estimation it is to look professional and that kid always looks sharp and I’ll leave it like that.”

Mark Madden was insistent that Punk should not have mentioned The Miz during the promo and shouldn’t have mentioned the other company at all.

“There was an interview between CM Punk and MJF who are both great on the mic and I thought it was a great segment,” Madden said on the show. “But CM Punk called MJF a ‘less famous Miz.’ I don’t get that, I don’t get invoking a guy from the other show especially when you came over from that show not too long ago.”

Madden continued, “It kind of tells people that the other show is the real show when you say their guy is better than our guy. I just didn’t get the wisdom of that. I thought the segment was so damn good I didn’t really track that part of it, you know? But you’re right, why ever bring up the other company?” Flair responded.

Ric Flair and Mark Madden discussing the CM Punk – MJF segment can be viewed in the video below:

