Ric Flair Offers Big Praise To Kevin Owens: ‘I Think The World Of Him’

Kevin Owens is one of the most beloved professional wrestlers among his peers. He has received praise from a number of wrestling personalities and now Ric Flair has joined the list. The Nature Boy talked about the former Universal champion re-signing with WWE on the latest episode of his Woo Nation Uncensored podcast.

During the discussion, Flair explained that Owens is one of the most respectful and nice guys he has ever met. He mentioned how Kevin asked Stone Cold for his permission before he started using the stunner:

“I think the world of Kevin Owens, not a more respectful nice guy I ever met, unlimited talent, he’s got a hell of an interview. The word respect, I told you this story before but before he ever used the Stunner, he called [Stone Cold] Steve [Austin] and asked him. That’s respect.”

Ric Flair recalled how Kevin Owens was very respectful towards him during a segment they worked together on. He then praised the former NXT champion’s work ethics:

“Kevin wants to be at work, there are some guys getting paid that don’t care if they’re at work or not. Kevin wants to be at work, he wants to be on top and he wants to be thought of in that light and he’s very close to it.

Give me another year of watching him but he can be anything he wants to be, But most of all, he’s a very respectful man.”

Apart from this, Ric Flair also talked about things such as the comparison between WWE and AEW and explained why he thinks WWE is still the best wrestling company in the world.

