Ric Flair Says AEW Should Sign Bray Wyatt

Ric Flair released a new episode of his Woo Nation podcast today. During the discussion, Flair mentioned he believes AEW should sign Bray Wyatt.

Mark Madden asked Flair if AEW was signing too many wrestlers and Flair took the opportunity to mention his belief that the promotion should sign Wyatt.

“I most definitely would hire Bray Wyatt,” Flair said. “I’m a huge fan of his. The kid can work and talk and he comes up with some incredible ideas. I know you aren’t crazy about those gimmicks but when you think that he put the time and effort, those were his thought process. Plus, he’s legit, he’s a tough kid, he’s an amateur wrestler, played football at Troy.”

“I’m just a big fan of his. I like his brother a lot too. You couldn’t find a handsomer more athletic guy. I think if I’m going to hire one more guy, I’d hire Bray Wyatt.”

“The last guy I would have fired if I were Vince would have been Bray Wyatt. So, there must have been something there that I’m missing.”

Regarding Bray Wyatt’s free agency, it was recently noted by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that he is absolutely not going to Impact Wrestling.

It was made very very very clear to me that's not happening lol — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 30, 2021

