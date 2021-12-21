Rick Boogs: Shinsuke Nakamura Is Like A Father Figure To Me

Rick Boogs admits that Shinsuke Nakamura has meant a lot to him throughout his main roster run.

On the May 21 episode of SmackDown, Boogs made his main roster debut, aligning with Nakamura. Ever since, Boogs has been accompanying Shinsuke down to the ring, playing his theme song with an electric guitar.

The pairing has garnered praise from many fans and has given color commentator Pat McAfee a reason to get on top of the announce table.

Rick Boogs Praises ‘Mentor’ Shinsuke Nakamura

Rick Boogs was recently interviewed by Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes and said that Nakamura is a father figure to him.

“Now, me and Shin are just crushing it and he’s like a father figure, he’s like a mentor to me. He’s helped me out, he’s given me guidance and everything.

“He’s telling me, ‘Hey, maybe play some air drums here, play a little powerslide guitar here.’ It’s great, listen like I said this is directly from a novel.

“You got your trials and tribulations, you got your highs, you got your lows. You got your starting out, learn really fast but then blowing your knee out. Then you’re debuting on NXT but then nothing’s happening.

“Then you got Old Spice and it’s great and then nothing’s happening, and then all of a sudden you’re thrown on SmackDown.”

Boogs is grateful that things have turned out well for him and he says he wouldn’t change anything about the process if given a chance.

“Oh, it’s great. I’m sure everyone was like, ‘Oh Rick Boogs being with Nakamura? Let’s see how that plays out,’ but it’s amazing. Like I said, looking back I don’t think I would’ve changed anything. I don’t think it could’ve worked out any better.”

