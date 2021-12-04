Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Announced For Day 1

WWE has confirmed that Brock Lesnar will be getting a rematch against Roman Reigns for the Universal championship at the upcoming Day 1 PPV event.

The beast incarnate returned from his storyline suspension on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. He took part in several segments on the show

Lesnar first convinced Sami Zayn to cash in his Universal title shot tonight and was given a championship opportunity at the upcoming event by Sonya Deville.

Sami Zayn was set to face Roman Reigns for the Universal title in the main event. Though before the bout, Zayn called in Lesnar to thank him for having his back.

Zayn mentioned how Lesnar might have an easier time facing him compared to Roman at the Day 1 PPV because the former UFC star hasn’t had a great track record against Reigns in recent times.

This upset the former Universal champion and he unleashed a brutal attack on Sami. He delivered two F5s to Zayn before getting out of the arena.

Roman Reigns made his entrance with The Bloodline when Lesnar had left. He quickly took care of Zayn and defeated him with the guillotine to end the show.

This is the third match that has been announced for the upcoming PPV after WWE confirmed that The Usos will be defending the SmackDown tag team titles against the New Day. Here is the updated card for the show:

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Day 1 is going to be WWE’s first PPV event to take place on new year’s day. It will be held live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on January 1, 2021.