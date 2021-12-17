Update on Sami Zayn’s WWE Contract Status

Both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were reported to have their contracts expiring in early 2022. Owens recently signed a 3-year deal to stay in the promotion.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the buzz behind the scenes is that Zayn has also signed a new deal. The news is not officially confirmed.

“There has also been locker room talk that Sami Zayn (Rami Sebei, 37) did as well, but WWE sources have not confirmed Zayn having signed to us yet,” Dave Meltzer wrote.

Owens new deal with WWE is said to be in the $2-3 million range but does not include a no-cut clause. This means that while Owens is committed to WWE for 3 years, WWE only needs to provide him with 90 days notice that they are releasing him.

If, for whatever reason, WWE decides Owens is no longer worth the amount they are paying him, he could be released.

This man is ruining my life. pic.twitter.com/ptoe8LIBhU — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 11, 2021

Zayn signed with WWE in early 2013. Since debuting in the promotion, Zayn is a 1x NXT Champion and a 2x Intercontinental Champion.