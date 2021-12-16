Serena Deeb Comments On How CM Punk Helped Her Career

Serena Deeb was once a member of CM Punk‘s Straight Edge Society faction in WWE. They are now both members of the AEW roster. Deeb was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc. and noted that Punk has helped her career in multiple ways.

“We have a great relationship, we obviously go back a long way and we did some really good business together over the years,” Deeb said. “I met Punk in, I want to say 2005 at OVW when he first reported there and Paul Heyman was booking the show and Punk was his guy.”

Deeb continued to say that Punk played a role in helping her get into the Shimmer and Ring of Honor promotions.

“Punk was the driving force behind getting me to Shimmer for the first time, which at the time was, as a female wrestler, that was the indie that you aspire to go to because that was the best. From Shimmer that got me to Ring Of Honor. Punk really guided me and really helped support me in getting to all these places before WWE.”

CM Punk, Serena Deeb, and the Straight Edge Society

During the January 22nd, 2010 edition of WWE SmackDown, Deeb appeared as a fan in the crowd. She jumped the guardrail and made it known she wanted to join Punk’s Straight Edge Society faction. As an initiation, the group shaved her head. Deeb also spoke about her time in the group during her recent interview.

“I think because we had that great relationship and that friendship and that foundation, we had chemistry already just from all of that. It translated on-screen. I constantly get tagged on social media and people still love The Straight Edge Society and it was over a decade ago, it’s crazy. I love having him in the locker room.”

Serena Deeb On Advice She Receives From CM Punk

Deeb also spoke about how she regularly goes to CM Punk for advice on her matches. She believes everyone in the AEW locker room should do the same.

“He’s somebody I think all the guys and all the women should be asking for feedback. I ask him. I ask him to watch my matches, he doesn’t always get the chance to because he’s doing a million things on the show.”

Deeb continued to praise CM Punk’s ability to tell stories in the ring. She even noted that we might see a reunion between them somewhere down the line.

“The dude’s a master storyteller. I mean he blows my mind with some of the stuff he does. He’s clearly one of the best to ever do it and we have a great relationship. We talk every week and everything is great and yeah, we might see a reunion one day.”

The full interview is available in the player below: