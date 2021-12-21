Seth Rollins Describes His Current Character: “If The Joker Were A Narcissist Going Through A Midlife Crisis”

Seth Rollins believes his current character is similar to if the Joker going through a midlife crisis. This is according to comments he made to Z100’s Josh Martinez recently.

When asked to describe his current character, Rollins had the following to say:

“God, it’s as if — it’s as if this crazy — if The Joker were a narcissist going through a midlife crisis. I guess that’s the best way to really put it,” Rollins said. “I don’t really know any other way to do it. But yeah, it’s a lot. It’s a lot happening but the cool thing about the character is it can kind of go any which way. There’s a lot of unpredictability with it and I think that’s fun, you know?”

“You can have matches like a Hell In A Cell match with Edge, but you can also have television segments where I just laugh with my best friend Bayley for five minutes. So, you know, I just think that there’s not a lot of characters on our television program that can do all these different things and so, that’s kind of just my approach to where I’m at right now.”

WWE recently celebrated Rollins “Year of the Drip” with the following video posted to social media:

Rollins will be part of the fatal 4-way match for the WWE Championship on the Day 1 PPV. Big E will also defend the title against Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens in that match. Last night on RAW, Owens and Rollins continued to be loosely aligned as they orchestrated a post-match attack on Bobby Lashley.

Should Rollins win the title on January 1st, it would be his 3rd time holding the WWE Championship. Rollins is also a 2x Universal Champion and the inaugural NXT Champion. He’s also a 6x tag team champion, 2x Intercontinental champion, and 1x United States champion.

Rollins comments can be heard in the player below.

