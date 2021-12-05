Several Former WWE Stars Make Appearance At NWA Hard Times 2

The NWA Hard Times 2 PPV featured not only a number of interesting matches but it also saw a few former WWE stars making surprise appearances at the show.

The first of them was the wrestling legend Mick Foley who brought the Christmas spirit with him. He said he is keeping a close eye on the show and warned the talents against crossing the line.

Dirty Dango also made his debut for the promotion during the Hard Times 2 PPV. He showed up with JTG after the tag team titles match.

The bout saw La Rebelión defeating The End to retain their championships. Dango and JTG pointed at the winners from the curtain before heading to the back.

Though probably the most impactful debut of the night was of Matt Cardona. He showed up after Trevor Murdoch defeated Mike Knox to retain the NWA worlds heavyweight championship in the main event of Hard Times 2.

Cardona pretended to come out to congratulate Murdoch. This allowed Knox to hit Murdoch with a low blow. The whole incident upset Mick Foley.

The hardcore legend sent Da Pope after Cardona but Pope was taken out by the former WWE star. Matt Cardona then got in the ring and held up the world title, to make his intentions clear and end the show.