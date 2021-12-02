Stephanie McMahon Addresses Ronda Rousey & Gable Steveson’s Status with WWE

Stephanie McMahon has commented on the WWE futures of Ronda Rousey and Gable Steveson.

Earlier this week, WWE’s Chief Brand Officer was honored with the Corporate Leadership Award by the March of Dimes Greater New York/New Jersey Market during its 38th Annual Sports Luncheon.

During a brief chat with Adam’s Apple, she noted that Rousey is always welcome back in WWE – on one condition.

“She is always welcome to come back, as long as she stays away from me!” she said.

Gable Steveson in WWE

Gable Steveson was recently drafted to WWE’s Raw brand, but he won’t be an active Superstar anytime soon.

He’s signed to WWE, but will be returning to the University of Minnesota for his senior year where he’ll look to defend his NCAA Heavyweight National Wrestling Championship.

“He’s still in school,” said Stephanie.”When he’s done with school, hopefully he’s gonna be a part of the full-time roster.”

Regarding Gable Steveson and WWE’s new approach to signing collegiate athletes, WWE announced a new NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) program today. The program will see WWE develop partnerships with collegiate athletes.

Those taking part in the program will have access to the WWE Performance Center, given resources on media relations, brand building, live event promotion and more as well. More on that story is available at the link below: