Team 2.0 Wins Men’s WarGames Match

The latest chapter in WarGames history has been written as the men’s version of the match was memorable and saw Team come out victorious.

WWE held the match at the NXT WarGames event with the expected main event seeing Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) vs. Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight).

Gargano and Hayes started things out. Waller was the third man in. Gargano was bleeding from his nose. Dunne was next in line followed by D’Angelo, and then Knight. Dunne was using various weapons to damage the middle finger of Waller. Bron and Ciampa were the last wrestlers to enter. Knight did a belly-to-belly suplex from the top rope to Waller through a table. Gargano and Ciampa did some old DIY spots. Waller hit an elbow drop off the top of the cage onto Knight through a table. Waller hit an elbow drop off the top of the cage to Knight through a table. Bron with his finisher to Ciampa for the win.

This could’ve been Gargano’s last NXT match as his contract expires on December 10th.

The match was set up as all of the competitors had been feuding with each other in separate storylines. This past Tuesday night on NXT 2.0, Breakker won the advantage for his team by defeating Gargano in a ladder match.

Last year’s event saw The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) beat The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch). In 2019, Tommaso Ciampa, Donovan Dijak, Keith Lee and Kevin Owens beat The Undisputed Era.