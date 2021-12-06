Team Raquel Wins Women’s WarGames Match

For the third straight year, WWE held a WarGames match at Sunday’s WarGames event featuring female talent and this year’s match was just as memorable as what had come before it.

This year’s version of this contest featured Team Raquel (Raquel González, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Dakota (Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne).

Ray and Kai kicked things off. Jade was the third person in the match followed by Dolin. The fifth person in was Shirai and then Jacy. Jade did a swanton bomb from the top of the cage through a table. Raquel and Rose were the last to enter the bout. Raquel put Kai in a trash can then used it as a weapon. Io hit a moonsault off the top rope onto Kai, who was in a trash can. Jade got the win after Raquel hit a big boot to Dolin.

This past Tuesday night on NXT 2.0, a fan vote decided who would represent their team in a ladder match to earn the advantage. Ray defeated Kai in a ladder match to get the advantage.

Back on the November 23rd edition of NXT 2.0, Jade defeated Rose following a distraction from Ray. In a backstage statement, Ray told the rest of the team that she would align with them for the match.

Last year’s women’s match saw Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox & Candice LeRae beat Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray.