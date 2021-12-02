The Rock says Ric Flair will always be “The Man”

Wrestling great turned Hollywood kingpin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says Ric Flair will always be, “The Man.”

Earlier this week, The Rock named his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The People’s Champ named Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin and Ric Flair, with The Undertaker, Pat Patterson and Jackie Fargo in a 3-way tie for the 4th and final spot.

Ric Flair’s public image has taken a beating in recent months ever since the Plane Ride from Hell episode of Dark Side of the Ring. The Rock is a well-respected figure, so an endorsement from him goes a long way.

Flair tweeted a photo of himself with a young Rock from 1984 to show his appreciation. He wrote, “There’s no bigger word in the world than the word respect! You looked up to me as a kid, and I continuously look up to you! WOOOOOO!”

The Rock says he’ll always have respect for Ric Flair, who has been one of his heroes for decades. He added that Flair was “The Man” back in 1984 and always will be.

Respect, always brother.

You, Dusty my dad, Muraco, Hawk, Animal, Piper, all you guys were my heroes. This pic was taken in 1984 ~ in Vegas at the NWA annual convention.

I was pimply faced 12 year old with an afro and you were (and will always be) “The Man”. #woo https://t.co/xVAX4wVROb — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 2, 2021

The Rock and Ric Flair crossed paths a few times in WWE, including this rare match from the July 29, 2002 episode of WWE Raw: