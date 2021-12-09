The Wrestling World Reacts To Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release

The wrestling world is warmly embracing Jeff Hardy after news broke that he’s been released by WWE after refusing their offer to enter rehab.

This all seems to stem from a Dec. 4 house show event in Edinburg, Texas. Hardy looked sluggish during his entrance for a tag team match with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods. The three took on The Bloodline.

During the match, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre. He then made his exit through the crowd despite the fact that the match hadn’t ended.

Just days later, Jeff is no longer with WWE.

Jeff Hardy Gets Tons Of Support

Here are some tweets from the wrestling world showing love and support for Jeff Hardy during this difficult time:

Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) December 9, 2021

I think the world of @JEFFHARDYBRAND. Nothing but positive thoughts and we'll wishes to this good a kind soul. ? pic.twitter.com/8CZ6QXhKwt — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) December 9, 2021

Jeff Hardy along with Matt as the Hardy Boyz, helped mold my love for professional wrestling. I was able to share a ring with Jeff on multiple occasions and enjoyed every moment of it. Thank you for just being Jeff Hardy — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) December 9, 2021

Disappointed to read, per Fightful, that Jeff Hardy has been released after being offered help and rehab by WWE and turning it down. Rather than wonder where he may go next, he needs to get his shit sorted first. Wrestling doesn't even matter right now. — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) December 9, 2021

I got to compete against Jeff Hardy on Main Event. I made the assumption that Jeff was going to take it “easy.” Jeff says “Nah man, I’ve been waiting for this match. Let’s tear this sh*t up.” He was incredibly giving. I sincerely hope for the best for Jeff and his family. pic.twitter.com/m7Qp1XOo6t — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 9, 2021

Without Jeff Hardy I am not who I am today. I love wrestling because of Jeff Hardy. Addiction is terrible in every way and I just hope that my guy is gonna be alright. — Bron Breakker The Magical Warrior (@TempestWT) December 9, 2021

Booker T Weighs In

Booker T considers Jeff Hardy to be a good friend of his. He took to his Hall of Fame podcast to express his hope that Jeff will get the help he needs.

“Jeff Hardy’s a friend of mine and for me to not even talk about that for a second — like I said I wouldn’t be doing my job.

“Me personally as far as what’s going on with [Jeff], I saw the video footage just like everybody else in America who clicked on it and watched it. One can determine what happened there or what was going on there.

“The thing is how many times — I’m not finna sugarcoat this or anything like some people may wanna think, but how many times have I told you man, the road is a monster?

“Being out there doing this on a 24/7 basis and that guy’s been doing it for a long time as well as we’ve known about his problems. Probably everybody knows Jeff Hardy has dealt with addiction throughout the years.

“I just say this, if he is in a certain situation my wish is to slow him down, figure out what’s wrong with him and get him some help.”

