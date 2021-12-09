The Wrestling World Reacts To Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release

The wrestling world is warmly embracing Jeff Hardy after news broke that he’s been released by WWE after refusing their offer to enter rehab.
This all seems to stem from a Dec. 4 house show event in Edinburg, Texas. Hardy looked sluggish during his entrance for a tag team match with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods. The three took on The Bloodline.
During the match, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre. He then made his exit through the crowd despite the fact that the match hadn’t ended.
Just days later, Jeff is no longer with WWE.
Jeff Hardy Gets Tons Of Support
Here are some tweets from the wrestling world showing love and support for Jeff Hardy during this difficult time:
Booker T Weighs In
Booker T considers Jeff Hardy to be a good friend of his. He took to his Hall of Fame podcast to express his hope that Jeff will get the help he needs.
“Jeff Hardy’s a friend of mine and for me to not even talk about that for a second — like I said I wouldn’t be doing my job.
“Me personally as far as what’s going on with [Jeff], I saw the video footage just like everybody else in America who clicked on it and watched it. One can determine what happened there or what was going on there.
“The thing is how many times — I’m not finna sugarcoat this or anything like some people may wanna think, but how many times have I told you man, the road is a monster?
“Being out there doing this on a 24/7 basis and that guy’s been doing it for a long time as well as we’ve known about his problems. Probably everybody knows Jeff Hardy has dealt with addiction throughout the years.
“I just say this, if he is in a certain situation my wish is to slow him down, figure out what’s wrong with him and get him some help.”
