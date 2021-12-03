Impact Announces Throwback Throwdown II – 80s Themed Show

Impact Wrestling is going back to the territory days. In 2019, Impact presented an episode of their weekly television show that travelled back in time. They are set to do it again coming up on December 18th but this time the show will only air on Impact Plus.

Throwback Throwdown I in 2019 featured the fictional Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF). Members of the Impact roster portrayed different characters that you might find in an old school wrestling promotion in the 1980s. Johnny Swinger just portrayed his same character, however, since he’s perpetually stuck in that era of wrestling.

The show will take place from the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky.

Relive Downtown Daddy Brown's victory at the first-ever Throwback Throwdown! The IPWF returns at #ThrowbackThrowdown II LIVE December 18 on @IMPACTPlusApp from Louisville, Kentucky. Limited tickets are still available!



BE THERE LIVE: https://t.co/CbqX1csDH5@Willie_Mack pic.twitter.com/ZPlnoWisZP — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 1, 2021

Throwback Throwdown I Results

Below are the results from the first Throwback Throwdown event:

Rip Rayzor defeated Rapid Delivery Pete The Hard Workers defeated Excessive Force Johnny Swinger defeated Buck Gunderson Jazzy Fitbody defeated Agnus Beerhart The Rough Riders (Blanche Ardmore, Mildred Moore, Georgia Cobb & Lady Bird Johnston) def Ray Strack, Tim Burr, Jim Nasium & Bill Ding DJ 2 Large defeated Captain Joystick (Last Week) Blindfold Match

Cowboy Colt McCoy defeated Gama Singh IPWF TV Championship

Loser Leaves Town

Downtown Daddy Brown defeated Julian Cumberbun (c) – New Champion