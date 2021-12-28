Toni Storm Discusses Her Main Roster Call Up, Vince McMahon

Toni Storm is living the dream of becoming a WWE superstar and competing around the world. After spending almost 4 years in development, the female star has finally become part of the SmackDown roster. Not only that but she has been engaged in a feud with one of the biggest female stars of the industry in Charlotte Flair.

The former NXT star recently appeared on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin and discussed her journey till now. Talking about her main roster call-up, Storm recalled how she first got called in for a few dark matches. Though according to her, she tried not to get too excited about it:

“So I was just cruising along in NXT, minding my own business and I got called in for a few dark matches. I didn’t think too much of it. [I] didn’t want to get too excited. Because every time you are like ‘oooo’ and [it] never works out. So I just went along with it. [I] did a few dark matches. [and] did my best. Next thing I know I’m on SmackDown. It’s been a crazy ride ever since. My whole life has changed. I’m a different person. I am a whole different being.”

Toni Storm On If She Has Talked To Vince McMahon

Toni Storm

Toni Storm’s main roster call-up finally became official when WWE aired a vignette for the same during the July 9 episode of SmackDown this year. Even then, the SmackDown star didn’t want to get her hopes up. When asked how she reacted to the news, Storm said that she didn’t know what to do:

“I didn’t really know what to do. I just kind of fluffed around like, ‘oh, I don’t want to talk about it in case it doesn’t happen.’ To be honest I didn’t really say much. I was just [like], ‘Yeah this might be happening. I don’t know if it is. We’ll see.’ [I] just I didn’t get my hopes up or anything. [Because] this is like the ultimate goal. My life goal. My life dream. So hearing about [It] I was like ‘oh yeah, I’ll believe that when I see it.’ And then I turned up to work next week and was like. ‘Oh, okay. Yeah, it’s happening.'”

The former NXT UK women’s champion has been a part of the main roster for close to six months now. Though she is still adjusting to her new life and the people she gets to work with. Toni Storm was asked if she has talked to Vince McMahon about what he wants from her character. She replied by saying that they have only had a few chats:

“We’ve only had a few chats so far. We haven’t had a chance to really get to know each other yet, but I’m sure if I can keep doing a good job and slap the taste out of that girl’s (Charlotte Flair) mouth. Then maybe there’ll be some longer chats.”