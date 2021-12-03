Tony Khan Admits Cody-Andrade Street Fight Was ‘Nerve-Racking’

AEW boss Tony Khan was on edge at the conclusion of the street fight between Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo.

Rhodes vs. Andrade closed out the Dec. 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. The show emanated from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. Fans got even more than they bargained for.

The ending of the match saw Brandi Rhodes return to set a table on fire. Cody planted Andrade with a reverse DDT off the turnbuckle for the win. It was Cody who took the brunt of it, however, as he landed back-first onto the flaming table.

Tony Khan Was Nervous After Cody-Andrade

Once the match concluded, all Tony Khan wanted to know was whether or not everyone was alright. Even Arn Anderson took a spill during the match.

Thankfully, everyone is okay but Khan admitted on Busted Open Radio that things were a bit dicey backstage.

“It was amazing. It was such a great street fight and thankfully both guys will be okay and they both will be able to wrestle again because that was a crazy match.

“That’s the kind of stuff that can shorten careers, end careers. So, we’re very grateful for both Cody and Andrade El Idolo.

“Great street fight main event and absolutely Cody sent the fans home very happy from that match. I really, really enjoyed the street fight although it was pretty nerve-racking backstage.

“But thankfully everything came out okay and when you have a match like that, that’s all you can really hope for is that the wrestlers come out okay.”

The flaming table spot certainly has its supporters and detractors. Some believe that Cody taking the worst of the spot took away from the ending. Just don’t tell that to Bully Ray.

