Tony Khan On His Favorite Memory Of Brodie Lee

December marks a full year since we lost Brodie Lee. The wrestling world came together to remember the late star on 1 year anniversary of his passing earlier this week. While the veteran competed for many promotions in his career, where he really got to shine was AEW. The promotion of Tony Khan put the spotlight on Lee from his very first appearance in the company and the wrestling star lived up to the hype.

Khan recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated. He was asked if he has a favorite memory of the late star. The AEW president claimed that he has a lot of memories of the former champion that he cherishes:

“I have a lot of memories of Brodie Lee that I really cherish. At the beginning of the pandemic, the very first pandemic show was his debut in AEW. That was the first time Brodie appeared. He had no fans ringside when he had his first match at Daily’s Place, so it was a strange time. He became such a leader for us, and we really got to know each other when there weren’t many other people around.”

Tony Khan On Brodie Lee’s AEW Career

Brodie Lee with the TNT Championship

Tony Khan then remembered the time when Brodie Lee unsuccessfully challenged the then AEW champion Jon Moxley at the Double Or Nothing PPV in May 2020. Lee went on to win the TNT championship a few months later in August. According to Khan, he will always remember this time where he got to know the former WWE star:

“I ended up reaching out to Jon Moxley and saying it should be him and Brodie for the title at Double or Nothing. Mox loved the idea. We didn’t have a ton of time, only a few weeks, but we built to Mox and Brodie. We had a three-way call to talk ideas, and that was really a lot of fun. Then we made him TNT champion over the summer, and it was a great run. But I’ll really always remember that period during the pandemic when we really got to know each other.”

