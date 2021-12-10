Update On Kairi Sane After Removing WWE References From Instagram

Kairi Sane made some headlines earlier this month after removing WWE references from her social media. Now the reason for it has been revealed.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided some update on the female star. It confirms that her contract with WWE has expired.

According to the Newsletter, WWE officials not only wanted her to renew her deal but they wanted Sane to re-join the roster as an active member.

However, the female star didn’t want to live in US and travel around amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. So she chose to let her deal expire.

Regarding her future, it was noted how the 33-year-old has shown interest in making an in-ring return. Stardom is interested in bringing her back but nothing is set in that direction yet.

Kairi Sane signed a WWE contract back in March 2017. She won the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament after defeating Shayna Baszler.

The Japanese star had a run with the NXT women’s title before moving to the main roster. There she formed a tag team with Asuka and the two became known as The Kabuki Warriors.

Sane decided to leave WWE and head back to Japan to be with her husband in July 2020. She was made an ambassador for WWE upon her return to the country. Now that her deal has expired, she is free to sign with any other promotion.