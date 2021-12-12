Update on Chelsea Green’s Future with Ring of Honor

Chelsea Green is set to appear on the end of an era ROH Final Battle 2021 PPV card tonight, in what could end up being Ring of Honor‘s final ever pay-per-view event.

Green will be teaming with The Hex to take on Miranda Alize and The Allure on the actual card itself.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Chelsea Green is currently on a per-appearance deal with the company, meaning that she will likely not be getting any live event pay from ROH until at least 2022.

Fightful noted: “Chelsea Green confirmed to us that she’s on a per date deal with the company.”

Green does also work independent dates as well as being part of the IMPACT Knockouts division.

It is not confirmed if Green will be returning to ROH if and when they come back from their hiatus, but it is clear that she will not be getting paid by the company unlike other contracted stars who have deals that run until the end of March 2022.

