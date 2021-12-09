Watch: MJF Addresses Long Island Fans After AEW Dynamite

Hometown hero Maxwell Jacob Friedman addressed the Long Island crowd after Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings.

After the Rampage taping wrapped up, AEW President Tony Khan came out to thank the crowd for sticking around late night. He then introduced MJF, who came out to Billy Joel’s classic song, My Life.

MJF called Tony Khan his “best friend” but once again joked that TK will have to cough up a lot of money to re-sign him in 2024 when his contract expires.

He then took some shots at CM Punk, saying he “f**king sucks” and so does the city of Chicago. MJF said Long Island is the “most magical place in the world” and he’s living his dream by competing on this big stage in front of his friends and family.

MJF Addresses AEW fans on Long Island

You can check out video sof MJF addressing the Long Island crowd in the tweets embedded below: