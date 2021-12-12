Watch ‘The Titan’ Adam Scherr Make Surprise Appearance At ROH Final Battle

‘The Titan’ Adam Scherr made a surprise appearance at the ROH Final Battle event and he apparently joined a new faction led by EC3.

One of the matches on the show saw Brody King, Homicide, Rocky Romero and Tony Deppen defeating Eli Isom, Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams & EC3.

After the bout was over, EC3 picked up the mic and cut a promo on ROH management. He claimed that there is no honor in this.

EC3 discussed how he has previously suffered the humiliation of being fired. At one point, Brian Johnson came out and got in the former WWE star’s face.

3 claimed that he wants the people in the ring to join him for freedom. He then told Johnson to ‘free the titan.’

The former Braun Strowman made his way to the ring to the shock of the fans. The star real name Adam Scherr cleared the ring of the other competitors of the match.

EC3 announced that this wasn’t an invasion and it’s an awakening. Strowman then chokeslamed Eli Isom to the mat as ROH fans chanted.

The segment ended with Adam Scherr, EC3 and two other stars standing tall in the ring. EC3 told the people that they had been warned.