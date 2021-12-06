Monday, December 6, 2021
Will Ospreay No Longer Appearing For MLW

By Michael Reichlin
SEScoops has learned Will Ospreay is no longer scheduled to debut for Major League Wrestling (MLW).

Back in October, MLW announced Ospreay would be coming in some time this fall. Unfortunately, Ospreay’s MLW debut was not meant to be. We reached out to the self-proclaimed “real” IWGP World Champion, who confirmed to us that the deal is off.

We have some additional details on why the booking fell through. According to a well-placed source, MLW’s working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling ended in mid-November.

MLW informed NJPW it was now also working with All Japan, which didn’t sit well with them. New Japan works with NOAH, but not All Japan.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of talent available on the free agent market to help MLW keep its roster fresh with top-tier talent. The company recently announced an Open Door policy for free agents. The first high-profile name to utilize this policy is reigning ROH Women’s Champion Rok-c, who is set to make her MLW debut next month.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen several big names teasing involvement with MLW. Braun Strowman has been teasing a match with MLW World Champion Hammerstone.

Former MLW World champ Shane ”Swerve” Strickland, soon to be a free agent, was also among the many wrestlers to take notice of the Open Door policy on social media.

MLW’s next live event, Blood & Thunder, is scheduled for Friday, January 21st from Dallas, Texas. Tickets are now available at Eventbrite.

