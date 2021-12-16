Thursday, December 16, 2021
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Matches Revealed (Nights 1 & 2)

By Chris Stephens

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the lineups for Wrestle Kingdom 16 nights 1 & 2 on January 4th and 5th.

Night 1 – January 4th

  • IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
    Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada
  • IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship
    El Desperado (c) vs.Hiromu Takahashi
  • IWGP Tag Team Championships
    Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) (c) vs. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI)
  • NEVER Openweight Championship
    Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. EVIL
  • Katsuyori Shibata vs. TBA
  • Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI vs. Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb
  • Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Rocky Romero vs. KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo
  • YOH vs. SHO
  • New Japan Ranbo Battle Royal

Night 2 – January 5

  • IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
    Winner of Shingo Takagi/Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Will Ospreay
  • IWGP United States Championship
    Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA
  • Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb
  • SANADA vs. Great-O-Khan
  • NEVER Openweight Six-Man Championships
    EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and SHO (c) vs Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and YOH
  • Four-way match for the KOPW 2022 trophy: (4 final entrants left from the battle royal on Night 1)
  • Stardom Match
    Mayu Iwatani and Starlight Kid vs. Tam Nakano and Saya Kamitani
  • IWGP Junior Tag Team Championships
    Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero

Night 3 will take place on January 8th from the Yokohama Arena will feature NJPW wrestlers take on wrestlers from NOAH.

