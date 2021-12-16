NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 Matches Revealed (Nights 1 & 2)

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the lineups for Wrestle Kingdom 16 nights 1 & 2 on January 4th and 5th.
Night 1 – January 4th
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada
- IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship
El Desperado (c) vs.Hiromu Takahashi
- IWGP Tag Team Championships
Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) (c) vs. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI)
- NEVER Openweight Championship
Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. EVIL
- Katsuyori Shibata vs. TBA
- Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI vs. Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb
- Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Rocky Romero vs. KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo
- YOH vs. SHO
- New Japan Ranbo Battle Royal
Night 2 – January 5
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
Winner of Shingo Takagi/Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Will Ospreay
- IWGP United States Championship
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA
- Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb
- SANADA vs. Great-O-Khan
- NEVER Openweight Six-Man Championships
EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and SHO (c) vs Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, and YOH
- Four-way match for the KOPW 2022 trophy: (4 final entrants left from the battle royal on Night 1)
- Stardom Match
Mayu Iwatani and Starlight Kid vs. Tam Nakano and Saya Kamitani
- IWGP Junior Tag Team Championships
Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero
Night 3 will take place on January 8th from the Yokohama Arena will feature NJPW wrestlers take on wrestlers from NOAH.