WWE Postpones Several Canadian Dates In January

WWE has postponed several Canadian tour dates scheduled for January. No reason has been given for the postponement. Ticket sales for some of the shows were said to be quite strong.

WWE released a statement that 4 shows in January have been pushed back to later in the year.

The January 21st episode of Smackdown scheduled to air from the Canada Life Center in Winnipeg has been postponed until Friday, September 30th, 2022. Smackdown will now air from Nashville on January 21st.

The live event scheduled for January 22nd at the Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan has been pushed back to Saturday, October 1st. Another live event scheduled for Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for the following night January 23rd has been pushed back to Sunday, October 2nd.

The episode of WWE RAW scheduled for January 24th in Edmonton’s Rogers Place has been rescheduled for Monday September 26th. The January 24th RAW will now air from Toledo.

The WWE Canadian dates in January have been pulled (Winnipeg & Edmonton had good advances so it's not ticket sales) are now off the schedule. Appears Toronto as well but we are checking. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 2, 2021

A December 29th show in Toronto is still listed on WWE’s website. Trish Stratus was recently announced as hosting the event as well. Another house show in Laval the following night is still listed as well. Those shows will both be part of the WWE Live Holiday tour and feature Superstars from the RAW brand.