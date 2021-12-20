‘WWE Championship’ Deluxe Hardcover Book Now Available

WWE Championship: The Greatest Title in Sports Entertainment is packed with photos, telling the story of the WWE Championship from Buddy Rogers in 1963 to present day. The book is now on sale at Amazon:

Here is the official synopsis:

Buddy Rogers, Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Rick Flair, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, John Cena, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley are just a few of the 50-plus Superstars who’ve body slammed their opponents, thrilled countless millions of wresting fans, and lofted the WWE Championship belt in triumph over the WWE’s legendary 60-year history.

And now, mixing everything from the Spinebuster and Lionsault to the Stomach Claw and Rock Bottom, WWE Championship: The Greatest Title in Sports Entertainment goes to the mat for WWE fans, exploring the changing face of the WWE Championship through its beloved wrestlers and their epic battles in the ring.

Hundreds of action photos and posed portraits capture the most memorable moments and personalities in WWE history. Among the greatest matches revisited are:

WrestleMania VI‘s Ultimate Challenge between Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior

Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart’s Iron Man Match at WrestleMania XII

Hulk Hogan’s famous Slam Heard ‘round the World against André the Giant at WrestleMania 3.

Triple H and Cactus Jack’s Street Fight at Royal Rumble 2000.

Author Jeremy Brown takes a “raw” look at the WWE Championship by breaking down each WWE era in chronological order:

Early Years – 1967-1980s

The Golden Era – 1980s to early 1990s

New Generation — Early 1980s to mid-1990s

Attitude Era – Mid-1990s to early 2000s

Reality Era – 2014 to 2016

The New Era – 2016 to the present

WWE Championship: The Greatest Title in Sports Entertainment is the perfect gift for WWE uber-fans and wrestling newcomers alike.