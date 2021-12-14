WWE Day 1 Updated Card: Lynch vs. Morgan Set, Lashley Added To Title Match

Liv Morgan’s challenge for a rematch at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event against Becky Lynch with the Raw Women’s Title was accepted by the champion on Monday’s episode of Raw.

They just main evented last week’s episode of Raw when Lynch used the ring rope to secure leverage for her pin to retain the title. On this week’s show, Lynch was confronted by Morgan.

Although Lynch declined, a brawl broke out with Lynch getting the advantage on the outside and putting Morgan’s arm between the ring steps and the ring post before stomping it on. Lynch then accepted the challenge if Morgan still wanted it.

Also, Bobby Lashley has been added to the WWE Title Match as Big E will now defend the title against Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. Lashley won a gauntlet match, which included victories over Rollins, Owens, and Big E, to earn his way into the bout.

It's officially a fatal 4 way match at Day 1!#WWERAW #WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/LdC8vt30TE — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 14, 2021

WWE presents the Day 1 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card: