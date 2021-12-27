WWE No Longer Requiring COVID-19 Testing For Talent

WWE started dealing with the latest COVID-19 outbreak last week that impacted their house shows beginning on Sunday night. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has informed talent that COVID-19 testing is no longer required.

The Performance Center talent was informed of the news this past weekend while WWE main roster talent was told through an email. It is not known if there is a vaccination qualifier to that or not. NXT talent had been getting tested twice a week while main roster talent had only been tested once a week.

WWE’s show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday had both main events changed as most of the wrestlers in the matches were removed. This included Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins in a triple threat match for the WWE title being changed to a cage match between Owens and Edge.

A match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Title never took place. Roman Reigns ended up being pulled from the house show in Tampa, Florida.

A number of WWE producers are not at Raw due to COVID-19 protocols. WWE is remaining hopeful to keep the original Day 1 card in place ahead of Saturday’s show.