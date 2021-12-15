WWE NXT 2.0 Results (12/14): Jade vs. Kai, Breakker vs. Strong

The December 14, 2021 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Cameron Grimes def. Duke Hudson.

Ivy Nile (w/Malcolm Bivens) def. Amari Miller.

Harland (w/Joe Gacy) def. Guru Raaj.

Cora Jade def. Dakota Kai.

Tony D’Angelo def. Andre Chase.

Boa def. Edris Enofe.

Jacket Time (Ikemen Jiro & KUSHIDA) def. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson).

Bron Breaker def. Roderick Strong.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Grayson Waller Speaks

WWE had been advertising that Grayson Waller would answer for his actions on thai show after he attacked Johnny Gargano as he gave his farewell speech to the NXT brand on last week’s show.

The angle was done to write Gargano off television as his contract expired on December 10th. He is officially a free agent.

Waller cut a promo in the ring about Gargano’s speech and how the fans didn’t help Gargano when he got attacked. He showed footage of his attack on Gargano. He said he ended the career of an NXT legend and touted his week while the fans just complained about him like they always do. He showed off tweets from angry fans as well as a tweet sent out by Wade Barrett. He said that since 2010, he couldn’t care what Barrett has to say about him. He said he doesn’t need anyone except himself to go to the top.

"The only thing that I need to go to the top of this industry is @GraysonWWE."#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/JtL7Z0vtNp — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 15, 2021

Non-Title Bout

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match took place.

The match was made after Strong’s manager Malcolm Bivens interrupted Breakker on last week’s show. Bivens said Breakker may have his sights set on Ciampa, but Strong’s sights are on Breakker. Bron stated he doesn’t care who he has to run through to get another title match against Tommaso Ciampa. Their first match happened at Halloween Havoc this October that saw Ciampa retain the NXT Championship.

This was the main event. Bron took a nasty table bump during it. It was a fun match with power moves by Bron and technical style of Strong. Bron won with his finisher. Post-match, Ciampa planted him with a DDT on the title.

No Holds Barred Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match was booked.

This appears to be the blowoff match for this feud that has been going on for a while and all started when Grimes beat Hudson in a poker game. At WarGames, Grimes beat him in a hair vs. hair match which resulted in Hudson getting a haircut.

The match featured them using various weapons such as a kendo stick, chairs, and even Grimes going through a poker table. Grimes avoided some clippers and hit his finisher while Hudson was sitting on a chair.

Harland’s In-Ring Debut

Harland made his in-ring debut against Guru Raaj. Harland beat down this poor guy before hitting his powerslam finisher. After the match, he further beat him down.

Harland, real name Parker Boudreaux, debuted on NXT this October and is aligned with Joe Gacy, who just lost to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong at WarGames.

Harland refers to himself as ‘The Next Big Thing’ and has been praised by Paul Heyman because he resembles Brock Lesnar.

Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai

Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match took place. This was a rematch from last month where Kai defeated Jade in their first meeting.

At WarGames, Jade, Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez & Kay Lee Ray defeated Kai & Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) in the women’s WarGames match when Jade pinned Jayne to get the win. Jade overcame a storyline shoulder injury that she suffered during the match.

Last week, Jade appeared with her arm in a sling and interrupted Toxic Attraction after Mandy Rose had mentioned her name. Raquel Gonzalez then made her way out with a steel chair to back up Jade.

Rose was on commentary for the match. Kai went to get a shuffle and when she got into the ring, Jade rolled her up for the win. Post-match, Kai attacked her until Raquel came out to make the save. Raquel brawled with her through the crowd. Rose laid out Jade.