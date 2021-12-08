WWE NXT 2.0 Results (12/7): Johnny Gargano Speaks, Steel Cage Match

The December 7, 2021 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Von Wagner def. Kyle O’Reilly.

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen def. Diamond Mine (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed).

Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) (w/Mandy Rose) def. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon.

Santos Escobar def. Xyon Quinn

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bron Breakker Has Something To Say

Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) (with Trick Williams) defeated Team Black & Gold (Johnny Gargano, LA Knight, Pete Dunne, and Tommaso Ciampa) in a WarGames match this past Sunday night.

On this show, Breakker came out to the ring for a promo. He said he has a lot of respect for Team Black & Gold. However, he wants Ciampa for the NXT Championship since they’ve both beaten each other in the past.

This led to Diamond Mine coming out and Bivens calling him Lebron. He congratulated him on being the real deal, but he’s not the only one successful at WarGames. Bivens said Roderick Strong has no more challengers in the cruiserweight division and he’s lifting the weight restrictions. Bivens said Strong gave Team Black & Gold the blueprint of how to build it. Bivens said Strong has sights set on Bron. Bivens said next week, Strong will put a stop to Breakker. Bron accepted the challenge.

Xyon Quinn vs. Santos Escobar

Xyon Quinn vs. Santos Escobar in a singles match took place. The match was saved as technically the main event. Escobar was in control of the majority of it. Elektra Lopez put brass knuckles on the hand of Quinn, who hit Joaquin Wilde with it and allowed Santos to hit his finisher for the win.

Quinn and Escobar have been feuding in recent weeks. It all started when Escobar returned to join with the rest of the stable (Wilde and Raul Mendoza) in attacking Quinn following a match against Andre Chase.

Last week, Lopez met Quinn in the parking lot as he was walking by and wished him luck as he would need it.

Johnny Gargano Speaks

As promised, Johnny Gargano addressed his future on this show as his contract was set to expire on December 10th. His deal was originally going to expire on December 3, but Gargano agreed to a short-term extension.

This was expected after NXT WarGames went off the air on Sunday, Gargano stated that he would tell all on this show. At WarGames, Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne & LA Knight lost to Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo & Grayson Waller in a WarGames match as Breakker pinned Ciampa to get the win.

So what did he say? He said the one regret he has is not enjoying his time in NXT the most because he was always worrying about whether he gave the fans the best. He said that he hoped he gave the fans what they want. He brought up having a tryout in 2015 and was told he would never be signed. He gave credit to William Regal for giving him a dark match against Apollo Crews and because of the fans, WWE brought him back and eventually signed. He said the only place he felt special was in the ring. Gargano said he believes in NXT and that’s why he never went to the main roster. He named his friends in NXT and his family is in WWE. He said that change is scary and sometimes it needs to happen. He said that you will never fail if you bet on yourself. He said his future is still up in the air. Gargano said in February, he will start the most important job of his life and that’s being a dad. Grayson Waller attacked him from behind with a steel chair. Waller put him through a table and said that this isn’t Gargano’s house anymore. This closed the show.

Steel Cage Match

Von Wagner vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a steel cage match opened the show. These guys worked hard and had over 10 minutes. Wagner beat him with a low blow then hit his finisher for the win. Post-match, Wagner attacked him by slamming the cage door in his face.

At NXT WarGames, Wagner tried to attack O’Reilly after their tag match against champions Imperium (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner). O’Reilly noticed and attacked him instead. O’Reilly threw out the challenge in a promo following an altercation as he said that he saw the turn coming. He asked to leave the cage set up as he challenged Wagner to the cage match.

His WWE contract is set to expire this month, but the specific date is not known.