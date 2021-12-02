WWE May Be Ditching NXT Cruiserweight Title

WWE may be doing away with its NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

The Orlando-based developmental brand has undergone huge changes in recent months. All aspects of NXT’s identity have been revamped, from the roster to the taping studio at the Performance Center.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed there is reporting that WWE is considering dropping the NXT Cruiserweight Title.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Being Replaced?

Roderick Strong is the current NXT Cruiserweight Champion. He’s currently feuding with Joe Gacy, who has been hinting at introducing an “all-inclusive” championship.

Gacy will get a chance to dethrone Roderick Strong this Sunday at NXT Takeover: WarGames. Should Gacy capture the title, this would be a prime opportunity to introduce a rebranded undercard title.

Stay tuned this weekend, when we should get a better idea about the future of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.