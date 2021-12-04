WWE NXT WarGames Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for the WWE NXT WarGames.

The card for the show that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center this Sunday appears to be finalized as only 5 matches have been announced. It’s possible that a sixth match is added whether that be on the main card or pre-show.

So far, two NXT titles are on the line. The odds for NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner have yet to be released. Some of the more notable odds include Team New School being the heavy favorites to win the men’s WarGames match while Team Raquel is favored to win the women’s WarGames match.

WWE NXT WarGames Odds

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of the show this Sunday. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline: