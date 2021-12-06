WWE NXT WarGames Results: Team 2.0 vs. Black & Gold, Title Matches, Hair vs. Hair

WWE NXT WarGames aired live from the Performance Center in Orlando. In addition to the two WarGames matches, Imperium defended the NXT Tag Team Championships against Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner. The Cruiserweight Championship was also on the line as Roderick Strong defended against Joe Gacy. Cameron Grimes battled Duke Hudson in a Hair vs. Hair match tonight as well.

WarGames Results

Team Raquel def. Team Dakota in a WarGames match Imperium def. Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships Cameron Grimes def. Duke Hudson in a Hair vs. Hair match Roderick Strong def. Joe Gacy to retain the Cruiserweight Championship Team 2.0 def. Team Black & Gold in a WarGames match

Here are the takeaways from the PPV:

Team Raquel def. Team Dakota

Raquel Gonzalez, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai faced Dakota Kai, Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin in the first WarGames match of the night. Team Gonzalez had the advantage with the first superstar released from the pods. Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai started off the match.

Kay Lee Ray connected with a Dropkick and then sent Kai to the corner. Ray followed it up with a DDT before Kai battled back and launched her into the steel. Kai threw Kay Lee Ray into the cage again before setting up a couple kendo stick in between the two rings. Dakota grabbed a baseball bat but turned around into a Senton. Kay Lee then Suplexed Dakota onto the kendo sticks as Cora Jade entered the match next.

Cora Jade brought a skateboard into the ring and hit Dakota a couple times. Cora and Kay spent a couple minutes beating down Dakota Kai in the ring. Kai eventually fought back and planted them both with a DDT. Gigi Dolin even the odds and entered the match with a trash can from under the ring.

Dolin booted Cora in the face and leveled Ray with a Clothesline. Gigi and Kai hit pump kicks in opposite corners of the ring. Kay hit Dakota with a Dropkick and Cora knocked Dolin down. Cora put the trash can over Gigi’s head and connected with a Dropkick.

Io Shirai made her way through the crowd and brought some steel chairs into the ring. Kai booted Io in the face and launched her into the steel cage. Gigi threw Io into the cage shortly after for good measure. Kay Lee Ray hit Gigi over the head with the trash can and followed it up with a Suplex. Cora Jade hit Dakota with a rough looking Hurricanrana on the platform in between the rings. Dolin leveled Cora and sent her into the cage as Jacy Jayne entered the match.

Jacy brought a table into the ring and Gigi put it in the corner of the ring. Jacy accidentally stomped on Dolin and then turned around into a kick from Kai. Io hit Gigi and Dakota with Double Knees and grabbed the trash can lid. Io hit them both with Double Knees again using the lid and then hit a 619 on Jacy.

Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai, and Cora Jade surrounded Jacy and put her on to of a table. Cora Jade climbed to the top of the cage and hit a Senton through the table. Medical staff wanted to check on Cora Jade’s shoulder but Io shut the door in their face. Io put Cora Jade’s shoulder back into place by stomping on it.

Raquel Gonzalez entered the match and Brought some trash cans and steel chairs with her. Gonzalez slid a shovel into the ring but couldn’t get into the ring because Gigi and Dakota were blocking the door. Raquel sprayed them with a fire extinguisher and entered the ring.

Gonzalez booted Gigi in the face before putting Dakota in a trash can. Raquel swung the trash can onto Gigi before throwing Kai across the ring. Io climbed to the top of the cage with a trash can but Kai caught up with her. Gonzalez hit a Powerbomb and then delivered a Spinebuster to Kai. Raquel put Dakota back in a trash can and Io hit her with a Moonsault.

Mandy Rose entered the match and hit Gonzalez with a steel chair. Rose went for Cora Jade but Io got in her way. Mandy stomped Io to the mat and started dragging Cora around. Io attacked Mandy and the two teams retreated to opposite rings to regroup. A brawl then broke out and the action returned to one ring.

Jacy slammed Io on top of a steel chair as Raquel put Gigi on the top turnbuckle. Gonzalez went for a Powerbomb but Mandy broke it up with a kendo stick shot to the midsection. Dolin hit a Hurricanrana into a chair but Cora Jade broke it up with a kendo stick shot to the back.

Team Kai then isolated Cora Jade alone in the other ring. Cora started swinging the kendo stick with her one good arm but the numbers game caught up to her. Jacy hit a Running Knee to the face and went for the cover but Jade kicked out at two. Gonzalez hit a Powerbomb but Gigi leveled her with a kick to the face. Cora Jade took a look around and covered Jacy for the victory for Team Gonzalez.

Imperium Retained

Imperium (Fabian Eichner & Marcel Barthel) defended the NXT Tag Team Championships against Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner tonight. Marcel and O’Reilly started off the action. O’Reilly went for a submission but Marcel countered into a cover for a two count. Fabian tagged in and went for a Wrist Lock but Kyle blocked it. Aichner hit some chops that echoed throughout the WWE PC. Wagner tagged in and hit a slam for a two count. Wagner dragged Fabian to the corner and O’Reilly tagged in.

Marcel tagged in and O’Reilly caught him with a knee to the face. Barthel shrugged it off and leveled Kyle before posing for the crowd. O’Reilly escaped to the corner and Von Wagner tagged in. Aichner showed off his strength and caught Wagner in midair before slamming him down for a two count.

Imperium took control of the match and isolated O’Reilly in the corner. O’Reilly eventually escaped and tagged in Von Wagner. Von delivered a couple Powerslams before Clotheslining Imperium out of the ring. Wagner slammed Marcel on top of the ring apron as O’Reilly caught Aichner with a running knee to the face.

Back in the ring, Wagner hit an Olympic Slam and went for the cover but Marcel kicked out at two. Marcel tripped Von up and tagged in Fabian. Imperium delivered Dropkicks to Von for a near fall. Wagner Chokeslammed Aichner on top of Barthel as O’Reilly climbed to the top rope. O’Reilly hit a Knee Drop before applying a Knee Bar on Marcel in the middle of the ring.

Aichner broke it up with a springboard Moonsault and all four superstars were down. Wagner sent Marcel out of the ring as O’Reilly locked in a Guillotine on Aichner. Fabian escaped and O’Reilly rolled him up. Marcel shoved Aichner to reverse the cover for a two count. O’Reilly and Aichner then hit a Clothesline at the same time and fell down.

Von Wagner tagged in and traded punches with Marcel Barthel. Aichner leveled Von from behind with a chop block to the knee. Von and O’Reilly hit a High/Low Clothesline & kick combo but Aichner broke up the cover at two. Marcel sent Wagner out of the ring and tagged in Aichner. Fabian hit a Crossbody off the top rope onto Von and then walked into a Brainbuster from O’Reilly.

Kyle went for the cover but Fabian was able to kick out at two. Aichner battled out of a Triangle submission by lifting O’Reilly up and stumbling to the corner. Marcel tagged himself in while Aichner still was holding up Kyle. Barthel climbed to the top rope and hit O’Reilly with a flying uppercut for the pinfall victory. Imperium are still the NXT Tag Team Champions. After the match, the crowd chanted “thank you Kyle!”. Von Wagner tried to attack O’Reilly but Kyle was ready and hit him with a Clothesline.

Cameron Grimes Won The Hair vs. Hair Match

Duke Hudson faced Cameron Grimes in a Hair vs. Hair match. Duke sent Cameron flying over the top rope to start off the action. Grimes held onto the rope and wound up landing on the steel steps. Duke followed him out there and Cameron bounced his head off the steps before hitting a Cannonball off the apron. Hudson quickly battled back and the action returned to the ring.

Grimes hit a forearm to the face but Hudson responded with a Uranage in the corner. Duke went for a Powerbomb but Grimes countered into a roll-up for a two count. Grimes connected with a Moonsault off the middle turnbuckle for another near fall. Cameron unloaded some kicks and Hudson retreated out of the ring. Grimes followed him but Hudson was ready and hit a Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor.

Cameron got back into the ring to beat the count but Duke was on him right away. Hudson stomped him down and then dropped him again with a Clothesline. Hudson applied an abdominal stretch and then pulled Grimes to the mat by his hair when he escaped. Hudson went for a Suplex but Cameron countered into a cradle for a two count. Hudson got pissed and leveled Grimes with a big boot to the face and some knee strikes to his lower back.

Grimes and Hudson both collided in the middle of the ring and Cameron landed on top of him for a two count. Grimes hit a Tornado DDT for another near fall. Hudson tried to pin Grimes using the ropes for leverage but the referee caught him. Grimes delivered a Superkick and followed it up with a Poisonrana. Cameron hit a kick to the face and a Crossbody off the top rope but couldn’t keep Duke down for three. Grimes hit Winds of Change for a two count. Grimes sent Hudson into the turnbuckle and rolled him up for the pinfall victory. Grimes grabbed the tights for leverage but the referee didn’t see it.

After the match, Duke tried to attack Grimes and shave his head but Cameron fought him off. Grimes hit the Cave In and put Duke on the barber’s chair. Cameron then shaved Duke Hudson’s hair until he came to and ran away.

Roderick Strong Retained

Roderick Strong defended the Cruiserweight Championship against Joe Gacy tonight at WarGames. Diamond Mine and Harland were ringside for the match. Roderick started off the match in control and connected with a Backbreaker. Strong sent Gacy into the turnbuckle and unloaded some chops to his chest. Gacy booted Strong in the face and connected with a Backbreaker of his own.

Gacy went for the cover but the champion kicked out at two. Joe connected with a Suplex for another two count. Strong brought Gacy to the top rope and hit a Superplex for a near fall. Roderick went for a Sharpshooter but Gacy blocked it with a boot to the face. Gacy then got Roderick in a Crossface but Strong broke the hold by reaching the bottom rope.

Joe sent Strong out of the ring with a Clothesline and then flipped onto Diamond Mine. Harland lifted Ivy Nile up but Joe told him to put her down. Back in the ring, Roderick hit End of Heartache for the pinfall victory and retained the Cruiserweight Championship.

Team 2.0 def. Team Black & Gold

Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, LA Knight, Johnny Gargano) faced Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller, Carmelo Hayes) in a WarGames match to close the show. Team New School had the WarGames advantage.

Gargano got loud chants of “Johnny Wrestling!” before the match began. Johnny and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes started the first 5 minutes of the match. Hayes controlled the action for a few minutes until Johnny battled back with a slingshot Spear. Johnny bashed Hayes’ face into the steel cage several times and hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb.

Grayson Waller entered the match and Gargano went for a DDT. Waller blocked it and planted Johnny with a Suplex. Gargano went for a Hurricanrana but Waller blocked it and connected with a Backbreaker. Trick Williams threw a chair into the ring and Hayes bashed Gargano in the midsection with it.

Pete Dunne entered the match and started bending back Waller’s digits on the cage. Dunne locked in a Crossface as Johny got Waller in the Gargano Escape. Hayes hit Dunne with a DDT but Pete caught him with a punch. Waller hit Dunne with a Stunner and delivered another one to Gargano.

Tony D’Angelo made his way to the ring and Trick gave him a kendo stick. Trick brought out some tables and slid them into the ring. Dexter Lumis slid out from under the ring and Trick ran away. Lumis gave Gargano a thumbs up and exited. LA Knight entered the match next and Black & Gold took control.

Pete Dunne bashed Waller’s hand with a kendo stick and started shoving it into his face. Bron Breakker made his way to the ring and cut the chain that locked the door with bolt cutters. It took a while but he eventually got the door open. Breakker got into the ring and hit some Suplexes before Dunne Dropkicked him in the face.

Breakker lifted up Gargano and threw him with ease onto Dunne and Knight. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa entered the match last and bashed Waller with a kendo stick. Ciampa hit Hayes with a trash can lid and launched Breakker into the cage. Ciampa sent D’Angelo into the cage and hit Breakker with a knee to the face. Tommaso took a seat on top of a trash can and gave himself a round of applause and a pat on the back.

Gargano threw Tommaso a crutch and Ciampa hit Tony in the midsection with it. Gargano leveled Hayes with an Enziguri as DIY hit some of their classics. Breakker put an end to it and slammed Gargano on top of Ciampa. Waller and D’Angelo launched Dunne into the cage before a brawl broke out.

Team Black & Gold stomped the hell out of 2.0 against the cage as the crowd chanted “NXT!”. Dunne held up a trash can lid and Gargano launched Hayes into it. Ciampa perched Waller up not he top turnbuckle but Tony hit him from behind with a trash lid. D’Angelo set Ciampa up on the table and Waller set up on the top rope. LA Knight came out of nowhere and put Waller through the table with a Suplex.

LA Knight hit Hayes with the BFT but Tony broke it up at two. Knight threw Breakker and bashed him into it several times. Knight went for a Cutter but D’Angelo broke it up with a kick. Tony unloaded some punches and Breakker joined in on the beatdown of Knight. Ciampa hit Tony with a trash can and then threw it at Breakker. Tommaso then planted Breakker through the trash can with an Air Raid Crash off the top rope for a two count.

Waller climbed to the top of the cage and hit an Elbow Drop on Knight through the table. Tony went for the cover but Pete Dunne broke it up at two. D’Angelo grabbed a crow bar but Dunne bashed him with a kendo stick. Dunne then hit Hayes with the kendo stick and stomped on his hand before booting him in the face.

Dunne climbed to the middle turnbuckle but D’Angelo hit him with the crowbar. Tony took out Dunne’s mouthpiece and hit him with a Swinging Neckbreaker with the crowbar across his face. Breakker hit Ciampa with a Frankensteiner but Gargano quickly hit a DDT. DIY hit Meeting in the Middle on Breakker but Carmelo dragged the referee away before he could count to three.

Ciampa accidentally hit Gargano with a knee to the face and then went for the Fairytale Ending on Hayes. Breakker broke it up with a Spear that sent the NXT Champion crashing through a table. Breakker planted Ciampa with a Powerslam for the pinfall victory.