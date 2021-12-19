5 Matches Announced for WWE Raw This Week

A holiday week of wrestling television begins tomorrow night with WWE Monday Night Raw emanating from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Next Friday night’s SmackDown, occuring on Christmas Eve, has already been taped (you can view spoilers at this link).

WWE has announced five matches for Monday’s Raw. They are:

Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory

Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop

WWE U.S. Champion Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Queen Vega vs. Rhea Ripley

Monday can't come soon enough! Tune in to catch all the action on #WWERaw.



?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/7oV8E9DlFe — WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021

WWE has also announced Bobby Lashley, Maryse, and MVP for the show. Maryse will be appearing on Edge‘s “Cutting Edge” segment, while Lashley and MVP will appear to demand respect after the former WWE Champion was victorious over Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Big E last week.

Via WWE.com:

“The Miz is not the only one with the ‘most must-see talk show in WWE’ as Edge returns to host ‘The Cutting Edge’ with special guest Maryse!

“The Rated-R Superstar will hear from Maryse just weeks before squaring off with her husband, The Miz, at Day 1. Edge will look to find out what is going on between Maryse and The Miz after she slapped The A-Lister for using her as a shield to hide from Edge’s attack last week.

“Hear all the drama and find out if it will have any effect on Day 1’s match between Edge and The Miz this Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA.”

Balor vs. Theory was setup last week when Theory attacked Balor and posted for a selfie with him while he was laid out. Belair and Doudrop wrestled last week; Belair was victorious but was attacked by Doudrop after the bout.

Ziggler’s match with U.S. Champion Priest is for a future shot at the title. If he’s able to defeat the champion Monday night during Raw, Ziggler will become the number one contender for the U.S. title. A title match between the two would likely take place at the WWE Day 1 PPV event in Atlanta on January 1st.

Check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.