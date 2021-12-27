WWE Raw Preview: Styles vs. Omos, Miz & Maryse Renew Wedding Vows

Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw takes place from Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena.
This will be a unique broadcast due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak that is plaguing not only the WWE & NXT locker rooms, but also members of WWE’s production staff.
Raw Preview
WWE is advertising the following items tonight’s Raw, the “go-home” show ahead of Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view from Atlanta, GA:
- The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows.
- Damian Priest defends the United States championship against former champion, Dolph Ziggler.
- Finn Balor battles Austin Theory.
- The Mysterios will face the Street Profits in the finals of the “RK-Bronament”
- Plus, former Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos will clash.
