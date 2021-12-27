WWE Raw Preview: Styles vs. Omos, Miz & Maryse Renew Wedding Vows

Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw takes place from Detroit, Michigan at the Little Caesars Arena.

This will be a unique broadcast due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak that is plaguing not only the WWE & NXT locker rooms, but also members of WWE’s production staff.

WWE opened up more rows in the upper deck tonight at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI for Raw. 426 tickets remain. Minimally it will be the biggest crowd for Raw in 2 months & has a shot at surpassing the Houston show and being the biggest in nearly 4 months. They're above 8K. pic.twitter.com/B95Gp6HwMZ — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 27, 2021

Raw Preview

WWE is advertising the following items tonight’s Raw, the “go-home” show ahead of Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view from Atlanta, GA:

The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows.

Damian Priest defends the United States championship against former champion, Dolph Ziggler.

Finn Balor battles Austin Theory.

The Mysterios will face the Street Profits in the finals of the “RK-Bronament”

Plus, former Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos will clash.

Check out this article for more on what WWE has planned for AJ Styles and Omos in the months ahead: