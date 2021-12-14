WWE RAW Results (12/13): Lashley Added To Title Match At Day 1, McMahon & Austin Theory

This week’s edition of WWE RAW aired live from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN. Bobby Lashley could earn his way into the WWE Championship match at Day 1 if he defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Big E tonight in separate matches. In addition to the takeaways below, Gable Steveson was shown in the crowd tonight and had an interaction with Bobby Lashley.

RAW Results

Otis def. Riddle Bianca Belair def. Doudrop Lashley def. Kevin Owens via submission Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler def. Finn Balor & Damian Priest Queen Zelina def. Rhea Ripley Lashley def. Seth Rollins via DQ Lashley def. Big E to earn his way into the title match at Day 1

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Lashley Has To Win Three Matches Tonight To Get Into The Title Match At Day 1

Lashley and MVP kicked off this week’s episode of RAW. Lashley attacked Big E and Kevin Owens last week during a commercial break in the main event.MVP claimed that people were terrified of saying Lashley’s name because bad things happen when he shows. MVP added that there is an issue in respect with this generation of superstars and that they complain every week. He said that MVP doesn’t complain or whine, he makes statements.

MVP demanded that Lashley be added to the WWE Championship match at Day 1 because there is no better way to start of the new than Lashley as the All Mighty WWE Champion. Kevin Owens interrupted and said that he wasn’t disrespectful to Lashley and hasn’t paid any attention to him for the past several years.

Owens said that he and Rollins have earned their way into the title match at Day 1 and Lashley hasn’t earned anything. Kevin claimed that he needed to become champion in 19 days so the WWE Universe can have a champion they can be proud. Owens added that he was going to speak with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville before Seth Rollins interrupted.

Rollins complimented Lashley’s suit but agreed that Lashley shouldn’t be in the match. MVP joked that they were both terrified and Lashley challenged them to get in the ring and do something about it. Owens and Rollins formed an alliance to take out Lashley but ultimately couldn’t agree which superstar should get in the ring first.

WWE Champion Big E joined the party and noted that he beat Lashley to become the champion. Big E added that he beat Lashley in a Steel Cage and has no issue with defeating him once again. Adam Pearce & Sonya Deville made their way to the entrance ramp and threatened fines & suspensions if anyone touches Lashley. Pearce said that if Lashley wants in the match he has to beat Owens, Rollins, and Big E in singles matches tonight.

Otis def. Riddle

Riddle battled Otis in the first match of the night. Chad Gable and Randy Orton were ringside for the match. Riddle went for a Crossbody but Otis caught him and connected with a Body Slam. Riddle battled back with a series of kicks but Otis shrugged it off and leveled him with a shoulder tackle.

Otis threw Riddle out of the ring and Orton got up to make sure Gable didn’t try anything. Otis bashed Riddle into the barricade as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, Riddle was in control as Orton was firing up the crowd. Otis caught Riddle with a Powerslam for the pinfall victory. Alpha Academy attacked Riddle after the match but Orton broke it up. Orton connected with an RKO on Gable but Otis leveled Orton with a shoulder tackle to end the segment.

Doudrop Attacked Bianca Belair After Losing To Her

Bianca Belair faced Doudrop again on this week’s RAW. Belair dominated the action early as RAW went to a commercial break. When RAW returned, Belair went for a Crossbody but Doudrop caught her. Belair escaped but Doudrop hit her with a shoulder tackle. Doudrop followed it up with a Michinoku Driver and went for the cover but Bianca powered out at two.

Doudrop hit a Belly to Back Suplex and went for the cover but Belair would’t stay down. Doudrop climbed to the middle turnbuckle but Bianca caught her with a big Powerbomb. Belair made her way to the top turnbuckle and hit an awesome 450 Splash for the pinfall victory. After the match, Doudrop attacked Bianca Belair as she celebrated on the entrance ramp.

Lashley Tapped Out Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens faced Lashley to begin the 2nd hour of this week’s WWE RAW. MVP was ringside for the match. Lashley dominated early but Owens countered into a roll-up for a close two count. Kevin went for the Stunner but Bobby blocked it and connected with a massive Spinebuster. Lashley didn’t even get the Hurt Lock applied but Owens quickly tapped out.

Owens quickly got out of the ring and retreated up the ramp as Lashley & MVP celebrated. Seth Rollins complained to Sonya Deville that Owens tapped out even before the hold was applied. Sonya informed Rollins that he was up next and wished him luck.

Did @FightOwensFight REALLY just tap out before @fightbobby could fully apply the Hurt Lock?!



Hey, a win's a win!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/o206til1dn — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2021

Becky Lynch Send A Message To Liv Morgan

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch came to the ring and boasted about defeating Liv Morgan last week and retaining the title. Lynch claimed that nobody has returned better than ever like she has and vowed to be the champion for a very long time. Liv Morgan interrupted and showed how Lynch used the ropes for leverage during the pin last week. Liv told Becky that she is the best at cheating to win and knows she can defeated her. Morgan wanted another title shot at Day 1 so she can make the title mean something again to the people like the viral disappointed little girl shown after the conclusion of last week’s match.

Liv Morgan attacked Becky and hit her with an Enziguri that knocked the champion out of the ring. Becky battled back and sent Liv into the steel steps. Lynch stomped on Liv’s arm several times and joked that she’s on if she still wants the match. Becky added that since there are no other able bodied women to challenge her, she’s going to go home and train with her “hot husband and hang out with her beautiful baby”. Becky accepted Liv’s challenge and told Liv to go ice her arm and left with the RAW Women’s Championship. Lynch versus Morgan was later announced for Day 1.

Omos & AJ Styles Reconciled

AJ Styles was interviewed backstage about Omos leaving him behind last week. Styles stated that it was disrespectful but he is not ready to give up on the tag team. Styles said that Omos is a good kid and he genuinely wants to see him succeed in this business. Omos showed up and put his arm around Styles. Omos asked “are we good?” and AJ responded “we are golden”. AJ added that he doesn’t want to give up on this team and Omos agreed.

Roode & Ziggler Picked Up A Win

Damian Priest & Finn Balor faced Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler tonight. The action quickly spilled out of the ring and Priest connected with a double Clothesline off the steel steps as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Balor hit a Dropkick on Ziggler and made his way to the top rope for the Coup de Grace. Austin Theory interrupted and Balor hit him with a Clothesline. Ziggler capitalized on the distraction and hit the Zig Zag for the pinfall victory. Austin Theory took a selfie with Balor after the match.

The King of Selfie Style @austintheory1 just couldn’t help himself again on #WWERaw and cost @FinnBalor the match! pic.twitter.com/ZQKbtFVWfo — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2021

Queen Zelina def. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley faced Queen Zelina tonight on RAW. Before the match, Nikki A.S.H. told Rhea that she feels like she is letting her down. Rhea said that wasn’t the case and hyped Nikki up. Nikki appreciated it and told Rhea that she has her back no matter what.

Ripley hit Zelina with a Dropkick to start off the action. Carmella tried to interfere but Nikki fought her off. Nikki and Carmella battled into the ring and Rhea was distracted. Zelina capitalized on the distraction and hit Rhea with a knee to the face as she was checking on Nikki. Queen Zelina then rolled Rhea up for the pinfall victory.

Kevin Owens Cost Rollins The Match

Seth Rollins yelled at Kevin Owens backstage and Owens told him to calm down. Owens said he wanted to accompany Rollins to the ring to counter MVP. Rollins wasn’t interested and Owens admitted that he tapped out early to avoid injury before the match at Day 1.

Rollins and Lashley circled each other to start off the match. Seth applied a Headlock but Bobby quickly broke free. Lashley charged but Rollins retreated to the outside. Rollins dragged Lashley to the outside and sent him into the ring post. Lashley made it back into the ring at the count of nine as Big E is shown watching backstage.

Lashley battled back with a Flatliner and Seth once again retreated out of the ring. Kevin Owens rushed down the entrance ramp and tapped Seth on the shoulder. Owens punched Rollins in the face to end the match in a DQ. Lashley picked up the win and now has to defeat WWE Champion Big E later tonight to make it a Fatal 4-Way at Day 1.

Vince McMahon Isn’t Impressed With Austin Theory

Mr. McMahon was in the middle of a conversation with Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez backstage when Austin Theory showed up. Austin told McMahon that Finn Balor was not expecting the unexpected. Vince told Theory that he deserves a pat on the back but hasn’t really impressed him yet. Austin wanted a match to show McMahon what he was made of but Vince told him to shut up. McMahon told Austin that they were not friends and that he doesn’t want any friends. Vince vowed to use the deadliest weapon he has, a pencil. McMahon noted that the lead isn’t as important as the eraser.

Maryse Slapped The Miz

The Miz and Maryse came to the ring for an episode of Miz TV. The Miz wanted to nominate himself of the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class and rolled a highlight package of his best moments. Edge came down to the ring and called Miz a mouse that won’t stop squeaking. Edge added that Miz was insecure and Miz immediately denied that. Edge told Miz that he knows how good he is but also knows why he acts the way he does. Miz told Edge that they used to be afraid of him, but nobody is afraid of the current version of Edge.

Edge told Miz that people have been saying he is not good enough for so long that he now believes it and that is why he acts like a backoff. Edge admitted that The Miz is a future Hall of Famer and isn’t taking him lightly at Day 1. However, Edge vowed to teach Miz a lesson at the PPV.

Miz claimed Edge didn’t help him back in 2006 and threw champagne in his face. Edge battled back and hit the Edgecution. Edge set up for a Spear but Miz pulled Maryse in front of him. Miz then hit Edge with the Skull Crushing Finale. Maryse yelled at Miz that she has two kids and Miz told her that she wasn’t in danger. Maryse then slapped The Miz and walked away. The Miz chased after her to end the segment.

The Title Match Will Be A Fatal 4-Way At Day 1

Bobby Lashley faced WWE Champion Big E in a No DQ match in this week’s main event. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins approached Big E backstage before the match. They said that Big E is their last chance to keep Lashley out of the match at Day 1. Big E called them idiots and warned them to stay away from the match tonight if they want to keep it a Triple Threat.

Rollins and Owens continued to offer help but Big E declined and vowed to stop Lashley. MVP hyped up Lashley before the match and said that if he beats Big E tonight, there will be no denying that we are in the All Mighty Era. Lashley added that everyone will bow down to their new champion at Day 1.

"If you two want this to STAY a Triple Threat, then stay FAR FAR AWAY!"@WWEBigE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/I8LG0DEAjP — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2021

Big E went to grab a table from under the ring but Lashley knocked him into the barricade/ Back in the ring, MVP put the table away but Big E took control and got the table again. Lashley put a chair in between the ropes but Big E caught him with three Belly to Belly Suplexes as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, the table was set up in the ring as Big E and Lashley battled on the outside. Lashley lifted Big E up in the Fireman’s Carry and bashed his head into the ring post. Lashley set up a table next to the ring and rolled the WWE Champion inside. Bobby went for a Suplex onto the table but Big E blocked it. Lashley kneed Big E in the face and then hit a Uranage through the table in the ring. Lashley went for the cover but the WWE Champion powered out at two and the match continued.

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins rushed the ring and attacked Big E & Rollins. Owens sent Big E into the barricade a couple times and tried to Powerbomb him but Big E blocked it. Big E put Owens through the table outside the ring with a Uranage. Lashley then sent Rollins through the table in the ring with a Spear. Big E got back into the ring but MVP hit his knee with the cane. Lashley then hit Big E with a Spear and pinned him. The WWE Championship match at Day 1 is now a Fatal 4-Way between Big E (c), Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens.