WWE RAW Results (12/20): Tag Team Main Event, Vince McMahon & Austin Theory

WWE RAW aired live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI this week. Seth Rollins teamed up with Kevin Owens to battle Big E and Bobby Lashley in the main event ahead of their Fatal 4-Way for the WWE Championship at Day 1. Austin Theory battled Finn Balor tonight and was determined to impress Vince McMahon.

RAW Results

Bianca Belair def. Doudrop Finn Balor def. Austin Theory Rey & Dominik def. AJ Styles & Omos Randy Orton def. Chad Gable Dolph Ziggler def. Damian Priest via count out in a Championship Contender’s match Rhea Ripley def. Queen Zelina Lashley & Big E def. Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Owens & Rollins Attacked Big E & Lashley

Bobby Lashley and MVP came down to the ring to open the show. Lashley defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and WWE Champion Big E in three separate matches last week to earn his way into the title match at Day 1.

MVP demanded that the crowd get on their feet and give praise to the All Mighty Bobby Lashley. MVP boasted about what Lashley did last week and claimed that it would be impossible for most to do it.

WWE Champion Big E interrupted and congratulated Lashley on making the title match a Fatal 4-Way at Day 1. Big E noted that the old Lashley would have done it by himself and not relied on MVP’s interference. Lashley claimed that he didn’t need MVP’s help.

Lashley suggested that Big E battle MVP and exited the ring. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins attacked Lashley from behind and launched him into the ring post. Owens and Rollins attacked Big E and hurled him into the barricade. Rollins and Owens stomped on Lashley in the ring before Big E made the save. Big E hit a couple Belly to Belly Suplexes and Lashley followed it up with a slam on Rollins. Big E and Lashley stood tall and circled each other as Owens & Rollins retreated.

Owens and Rollins had a conversation backstage bout how strong Lashley is. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville showed up and made the tag match everyone expected. Rollins & Owens will face Big E & Lashley later tonight. Begs the question, can either of these two teams coexist? We will find out later.

Bianca Belair def. Doudop In Impressive Fashion

Bianca Belair faced Doudrop int he first match of the night. Belair controlled the action early and went for a Crossbody but Doudrop countered into a Powerslam for a two count. The action spilled out of the ring and Belair hit a big Spinebuster on the floor as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Bianca tried to Powerbomb Doudrop off the middle rope but Doudrop held on. Doudrop went for a Senton but Bianca got out of the way. Doudrop hit a Splash and then followed it up with a Cannonball for a near fall. Doudrop smacked Belair in the face and Bianca got fired up.

Bianca booted Doudrop in the misection and hopped to the middle turnbuckle. Bianca connected with a Crossbody that took Dourdrop down. Belair hit a Moonsault and went for the cover but Doudrop kicked out at two. Doudrop battled back and hit a Powerbomb and dragged Bianca to the corner. Doudrop climbed to the middle turnbuckle and went for a Splash but Bianca got out of the way. Bianca showed off her strength and hit the KOD for the pinfall victory and a big pop from the crowd.

Vince McMahon Debated Firing Austin Theory After Losing To Finn Balor

Austin Theory was interviewed backstage tonight before his match against Finn Balor. Austin said that Vince McMahon sees him as the future WWE Champion and walked of saying “I’m going to beat Finn Balor”. The interviewer said “better hope you don’t lose” as Finn made his way to the ring.

Theory controlled the action early and got Balor in a Headlock. Finn escaped and delivered a Dropkick that knocked Austin to the outside. Finn went for a running kick but Theory blocked it. Theory slammed Balor on the apron and followed it up with a Neckbreaker to the floor outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Balor caught Theory with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Double Stomp to the ribs. Theory hit an awesome Dropkick and went for the cover but Finn kicked out at the last moment. Austin hit a springboard Spanish Fly and went for a selfie but Balor countered into a roll-up. Balor hit a Slingblade, Dropkick, and then the Coup de Grace for the pinfall victory. Austin Theory went to knock on Mr. McMahon’s door later on RAW but instead decided to walk away.

Later on RAW, Austin Theory attacked Finn Balor backstage and slammed him on top of a storage crate before taking a selfie. Theory had a conversation with Vince McMahon and bragged about getting Finn back after losing to him. McMahon mumbled that he enjoyed that like he enjoys chocolate pudding (?) and pondered if Austin Theory was a bad investment. Vince added that maybe he will fire Austin Theory since he enjoys firing people before the holidays. Theory was worried but Vince told him he will have another chance against Balor next week.

Omos Turned His Back On AJ Styles

The Miz came to the ring alone and asked Maryse to not talk about their relationship on Cutting Edge tonight. Miz welcomed AJ Styles and Omos for an episode of Miz TV. Miz joked that Styles and Omos are as combustable as Urban Meyer and his former coaching staff.

Miz wondered if the magic has left for Omos & Styles and AJ said it was just growing pains. AJ added that they are unstoppable when on the same page and Omos has untapped potential. Styles stated that Omos could be a tag team champion on his own with both titles draped on his shoulders.

The Miz tried to claim Omos doesn’t feel the way as Styles and AJ mocked Miz for hiding behind his wife. Miz claimed that Omos told him that he was sick of carrying Styles around. AJ didn’t believe Miz and the two argued before the Mysterios interrupted as RAW went to a break.

AJ Styles & Omos battled Rey Mysterio & Dominik in a tag team match. Styles beat Dominik down but then Rey was able to tag in. Rey hit a 619 and went for a Frog Splash but AJ got his knees up. Styles went for a tag but Omos turned away. Rey rolled up Styles from behind for the pinfall victory.

Styles called Omos a piece of trash and punched him a few times. Omos shoved AJ across the ring but AJ battled back. Omos caught Styles in midair and slammed him to the mat. Omos grabbed a microphone and said “next time you see me it will be in a match…against you!”.

Randy Orton def. Chad Gable

Randy Orton faced Chad Gable tonight on RAW. Gable got in some offense early and Orton rolled out of the ring to regroup as Gable posed in the ring. Back in the ring, Gable connected with two Arm Drags but Orton battled back. Randy sent Gable out of the ring and greeted him with the draping DDT as he tried to get back in.

Gable hit another Arm Drag and went for one more but Orton countered with an RKO out of nowhere for the pinfall victory. After the match, Otis attacked Orton from behind but Randy fought him off. Otis then blocked three RKO attempts in a row and Orton retreated to end the segment.

Ziggler Earned A Title Shot via Count Out

United States Champion Damian Priest faced Dolph Ziggler in a Championship Contender’s match. Ziggler would get a shot at the title if he could defeat the champion. Robert Roode was in Dolph’s corner for the match. The bout started off back and forth as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Damian leveled Ziggler with a kick to the face. Dolph stumbled to the corner and Priest hit him with a Splash. Priest hit a Clothesline and then Broken Arrow for a near fall. Roode tripped up Priest from behind and Damian fell to the floor outside the ring. Damian did the crazy face thing and beat the hell out of Robert Roode. Priest got counted out and Ziggler was awarded a future title shot. Damian hit Roode with the Reckoning and chased after Ziggler to end the segment.

The Miz Attacked Edge During The Cutting Edge

Edge had Maryse on an episode of the Cutting Edge. Maryse said that Miz never lets her get a word in during interviews and said that she was exhausted as the restless crowd booed. Maryse continued for a bit and Edge didn’t buy it. Edge knew it was a set up and dared Miz to rush the ring. Maryse slapped Edge and Miz attacked from behind. Miz still hit the Skull Crushing Finale and kissed Maryse to end the poorly executed segment.

Rhea Ripley def. Queen Zelina

Rhea Ripley faced Queen Zelina tonight on RAW. Ripley went for a Suplex but Zelina countered with a Stunner for a near fall as Nikki A.S.H. was shown watching backstage. Zelina hit a running knee to the face and went for the cover but Ripley kicked out at two. Rhea connected with the Riptide for the pinfall victory.

Becky Lynch Interrupted Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan made her way to the ring with a kendo stick. Morgan attacked Becky Lynch while training and will face her for the RAW Women’s Championship at Day 1. Morgan rolled footage of the attack and you can check it below.

Liv Morgan noted that Becky tried to injure her last week before their rematch at Day 1 and pointed at her wrapped up arm. Morgan said she followed Lynch to her training location but it was part of Becky’s plan. Liv laughed about accidentally beating up the woman she thought was Lynch before vowing to win the RAW Women’s Championship at Day 1.

Becky Lynch interrupted and took notice of Liv’s injured arm. Becky joked that it gets hot under the lights and Morgan can’t handle the heat. Liv wanted Becky to get into the ring but the champion declined because Liv was holding a kendo stick. Morgan tossed the kendo stick to Becky. Lynch told Liv she had a private jet to catch and left to end the segment.

Rollins & Owens Beat Lashley Down

Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins faced Big E & Lashley in the main event. Lashley dominated the action early and held Rollins up for an eternity for a big vertical Suplex. Rollins battled back and sent Lashley out of the ring. Owens tagged in and hit Lashley with a Senton.

Back in the ring, Owens connected with another Senton for a two count. Owens and Rollins planted Lashley with a Suplex and Seth applied a Headlock. WWE Champion Big E tagged in and hit a series of Belly to Belly Suplexes. Big E danced over Owens but then got distracted by Rollins. Owens capitalized with a roll-up but Big E powered out at two.

Seth hit a Frog Splash for a two count and tagged in Owens. Kevin hit a Swanton of the top rope and went for the cover but Big E kicked out as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Lashley tagged back in and hit Rollins with a Neckbreaker. Lashley followed it up with a Clothesline and a Running Powerslam. Lashley went or the cover but Owens broke it up.

Big E went for a Spear but Owens countered with a knee to the face. Lashley went for a Powerbomb but Seth escaped. Lashley accidentally Speared Big E and Owens tagged in. Owens went for the Stunner but Lashley blocked it. Lashley hit Owens with a Spear for the pinfall victory. There appeared to be some confusion here as Rollins stomped on Lashley but the cover wasn’t broken.

Rollins then attacked Lashley and rolled Owens out of the ring. Seth dragged Lashley to the outside and Owens helped him. Rollins and Owens beat Lashley down before bashing him in the face with the steel steps. Owens then Powerbombed Lashley on the ring apron and Seth slid over the steps. Kevin held Lashley up and Seth patted Kevin on the head. Rollins then hit Lashley with the Stomp on top of the steel steps and shook hands with Owens. Seth and Kevin made it seem like they were going to attack each other but shared a hug instead to close the show.