WWE RAW Results (12/6): Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan, Steel Cage Match, Edge & The Miz

WWE RAW aired live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. Becky Lynch defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan tonight in the main event. Big E battled Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match and Edge was a guest on Miz TV tonight.

RAW Results (12/6)

Big E def. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match Queen Zelina def. Nikki A.S.H. Street Profits def. AJ Styles & Omos via count out to advance in the #1 contenders tournament Damian Priest def. Robert Roode to retain the US Title Bianca Belair def. Doudrop via count out The Mysterios def. Alpha Academy to advance in the #1 contenders tournament Finn Balor def. T-Bar Becky Lynch def. Liv Morgan to retain the RAW Women’s Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s RAW:

Big E def. Kevin Owens In A Steel Cage Match, Lashley Attacked During A Commercial Break

WWE Champion Big E faced Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage match to kickoff the show. Before the match, Seth Rollins cut a backstage promo bragging about last week. Big E vowed to defeat Kevin Owens tonight and then retrain the WWE Championship at Day 1. Owens wasn’t a fan of Big E referring to the WWE Championship as his own and will take it from him at Day 1. The match started and Owens immediately tried to run out of the cage. Big E caught him and bashed him into the cage a few times. Owens returned the favor as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Owens was climbing the cage but the WWE Champion brought him back down. Big E connected with some Belly to Belly Suplexes but Owens wouldn’t stay down. Owens sent Big E to the corner and hit a Cannonball. Owens locked in a Boston Crab but Big E was able to escape. Big E almost escaped the cage but Seth Rollins shut the door in his face as RAW went to another break.

Big E and Owens were battling on the cage when RAW returned. Big E took control and a “New Day rocks!”chant broke out. Owens went for the Stunner but Big E blocked it. Owens hit the Pop-Up Powerbomb and went for the cover but Big E was able to kick out at the last moment. Big E hit a Big Ending off the middle turnbuckle and started crawling towards the door. Owens tried to stop him but Big E booted him away and exited the cage for the victory.

After the match, Seth Rollins attacked Big E from behind and beat him down as the cage was being lifted. Owens got into the ring and attacked Owens with a bunch of punches. Rollins was about to hit Owens with the Stomp but Big E broke it up with a Belly to Belly. Big E then hit another Big Ending on Owens and posed with the WWE Championship. Lashley then showed up during the commercial break and hit Big E with a Spear. Lashley attacked Owens and Rollins before exiting.

Queen Zelina def. Nikki A.S.H.

Queen Zelina came to the ring with Carmella. Zelina vowed to defeat Nikki A.S.H. tonight in a prematch promo. Rhea Ripley accompanied Nikki A.S.H. to the ring. Zelina controlled the match early and connected with a running knee to the face for a two count. Nikki rolled Zelina up for a near fall and followed it up with a Clothesline. Nikki hit a Splash and a running Bulldog. Vega tripped Nikki up and went for a cover using the ropes for the leverage.

The referee clearly saw it and broke up the cover. Nikki capitalized with a Neckbreaker and climbed to the top rope. Nikki went for a Crossbody but Zelina got out of the way. Zelina hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. Nikki thought someone was asking for her autograph backstage but they were talking to Jerry “The King” Lawler.

Omos Left AJ Styles Behind

Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) faced AJ Styles & Omos tonight in the #1 contenders tournament (RK-Bro-Nament). RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) were ringside for the match. Omos beat Angelo Dawkins down and dragged him to the corner. AJ Styles tagged in and stomped Dawkins down to the canvas. Montez Ford tagged in and hit Styles with a Clothesline. AJ hit Dawkins with an Enziguri and then delivered a Pele Kick to Ford. Styles was about to hit the Phenomenal Forearm but Omos tagged himself in.

Omos wanted to finish it and launched Dawkins into the barricade. Omos took too long and Street Profits won via count out. After the match, Styles shouted that Omos has to listen to what he says and Omos didn’t like that. Omos left the ring as Styles pleaded with him to stay. Riddle (dressed as a reporter) wanted to get AJ Styles’ thoughts on what just happened. AJ threatened to shove the microphone down Riddle’s throat and walked away.

Damian Priest Retained The US Title

United States Champion Damian Priest defended the title against Robert Roode tonight on RAW. Damian hit a big headbutt that dropped Roode to the canvas. Priest bounced Roode off the top turnbuckle and then an hit an elbow to the face for a two count. Damian booted Roode in the face and then knocked Dolph Ziggler off the apron when he tried to interfere. Priest got distracted with Dolph and followed him out of the ring. Roode capitalized and launched Priest over the barricade as RAW went to a commercial break.

Roode connected with a slam and went for the cover but Priest kicked out at two. Priest leveled Roode with a Clothesline and followed it up with the Broken Arrow for a near fall. Roode hit a Backstabber but couldn’t keep the United States Champion down. Damian went for a springboard Clothesline but Roode countered into a powerful Spinebuster for a close two count.

Robert set up for the Glorious DDT but Priest blocked it. Damian went for the Reckoning but Roode countered into a roll-up for a two count. Damian was then able to connect with the Reckoning for the pinfall victory. Damian Priest remains the United States Champion. Dolph Ziggler attacked Damian Priest from behind after the match.

Bianca Belair def. Doudrop

Bianca Belair was dancing around during her entrance when Doudrop came running down the entrance ramp. Doudrop leveled Bianca with a shoulder tackle as RAW went to a break. When RAW returned, Belair battled Doudrop in a singles match.

Belair avoided a Splash and stomped Doudrop down in the corner. Bianca taunted Doudrop and then went for a Dropkick but missed. Doudrop connected with a Senton and went for the cover but Bianca kicked out at two. Doudrop followed it up with a Clothesline and Belair stumbled to the corner.

Doudrop stretched Bianca’s arm over the top rope and hit another Clothesline. Doudrop went for a slam on the apron but Belair escaped. Belair cartwheeled into the ropes and Doudrop fell to the floor. Doudrop dragged Bianca to the outside and hit a Splash as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Belair was in control but couldn’t keep Doudrop down. Bianca tried to whip Doudrop to the corner but she blocked it. Belair went for a Sunset Flip but Doudrop blocked that too. Doudrop climbed to the middle turnbuckle and hit a Splash but Belair kicked out at two. Doudrop started pulling Bianca’s hair before setting up for a Powerslam. Belair escaped but Doudrop sent her to the corner. Doudrop went for a Cannonball but Bianca dodged it. Belair went for the KOD but Doudrop escaped and just walked away to end the match in a count.

Edge Will Face The Miz At Day 1

Edge was a guest on Miz TV tonight on RAW. The Miz mocked Memphis before referring to Edge as a shell of his former self. Edge made his way to the ring and Miz wondered why Edge didn’t Spear him out of his 9k shoes. Edge claimed his shoes were cooler and warned Miz not to mistake his kindness for weakness.

The Miz told Edge he didn’t need kindness now, he needed it when he was rookie and got kicked out of the locker room. Edge recalled pulling Miz aside and telling him he has “it”, now he’d just call him an ass. Miz vowed to beat Edge at Day 1 and claimed 2022 was going to be his year. Edge accepted Miz’s challenge for Day 1 and made it seem like he was going to attack him. Edge was faking and Miz cowardly dropped to the mat.

The Mysterios Advanced

Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) faced Dominik & Rey Mysterio in a RAW Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tournament Semifinals (RK-Bro-Nament) match.

Alpha Academy dominated the action early and Gable connected with a Suplex for a near fall. Dominik tried to tag out but Gable blocked it with a Belly to Belly Suplex. Gable applied a Half Crab and then beat Dominik down in the corner. Gable went for a Moonsault but Dominik got out of the way and rolled up Chad for the pinfall victory. Riddle tried to interview Alpha Academy after the match but Otis beat him down.

Austin Theory Attacked Finn Bálor

Finn Balor squared off with T-Bar tonight on RAW. Before the match, Austin Theory had another conversation with Vince McMahon backstage.

T-Bar got in some offense early but Balor quickly battled back. Balor hit the Slingblade and quickly made his way to the top rope. Balor connected with the Coup de Grace for the easy pinfall victory. After the match, Austin Theory attacked Balor and hit him with the ATL. Theory then posed for a selfie over Balor. Backstage, Dana Brooke avoided Reggie & company to keep her 24/7 Championship.

Becky Lynch Cheated To Retain

Becky Lynch defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan in the main event of this week’s RAW. Lynch slammed Liv to the mat and paced around the ring with a smirk on her face. Liv tried to battle back but Lynch hit her with a shoulder tackle and flexed for the crowd.

Lynch started smacking Liv and she got fired up. Liv booted Lynch to the corner and the champion rolled out of the ring to regroup. Back in the ring, Morgan hit a shoulder tackle of her own but Becky shrugged it off. Lynch went for the Dis-Arm-Her but Morgan countered into a roll-up for a two count.

Liv went for backslide cover but Lynch kicked out at two. Becky kneed Liv in the face and started slapping her again. Liv caught Becky with an elbow to the face and followed it up with a Dropkick off the top rope. Lynch sent Liv out of the ring and chased after her. Liv hit the Oblivion outside the ring and followed it up with a Crossbody through the ropes.

Back in the ring, Liv went for the cover but Becky kicked out at two. Morgan climbed to the top rope but Lynch caught her with a jab to the face. Becky unloaded some punches and hit a Superplex as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Lynch was in control and hit a Leg Drop on Liv while she was leaning over the middle rope. Becky went for the cover but Morgan kicked out at two. Lynch applied a Crossface but Liv battled to her feet. Liv hit an Arm Drag but Lynch responded with a reverse DDT for a two count.

Liv bounced Becky’s head off the top turnbuckle and followed it up with an Enziguri that sent both superstars to the canvas. Morgan hit a knee to the face and unloaded a flurry of punches. Becky stumbled to the corner and Liv caught her with another knee to the face. Liv hit a Codebreaker and went for the cover but Becky kicked out at two. Morgan hit Becky with a Double Stomp on the apron and then several kicks to the back.

Morgan climbed to the top rope and hit a missile Dropkick for another two count. Liv applied the Rings of Saturn Armbar in the middle of the ring but Becky was able to counter into the Dis-Arm-Her. Liv got to the ropes to break the hold and then rolled up Lynch for a two count. Becky went for the Man-Handle Slam but Liv countered into a cradle. Becky kicked out and rolled up Liv while using the ropes for leverage. The referee didn’t see it and Becky Lynch retained the RAW Women’s Championship.