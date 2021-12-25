WWE SmackDown Results (12/24): Flair vs. Storm, Street Fight, Gauntlet Match

The Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown was taped in the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Charlotte Flair put the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Toni Storm. 12 superstars competed in a Gauntlet Match to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

SmackDown Results

Charlotte Flair def. Toni Storm to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship Sami Zayn won a 12 superstar Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at the IC Title New Day & Drew McIntyre def. The Usos & Madcap Moss

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Paul Heyman Spoke About Being Fired By Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman was interviewed backstage by Kayla Braxton to begin the show. Heyman said he told the truth to Reigns and Roman did not want to hear it publicly. Paul added that he got a Superman Punch because he told the truth. Kayla asked if he regretted telling the truth and Paul noted that it was his role as special counsel to tell the truth, and not just protect Roman.

Heyman said he tried to explain that to Reigns but when he came backstage all his belongings were removed from Reigns locker room and thrown into the hallway. Heyman added that he was supposed to protect the title and Reigns is the greatest Universal Champion of all time. However, Reigns needs to be protected from Brock Lesnar. Kayla asked Paul what he is going to do next and Heyman said it was too late to go to NXT and scout for another top talent. He said he put everything into being Reigns’ special counsel and now his career may be over.

.@HeymanHustle ponders whether he has reached the end of his career after suffering the humiliation of being fired by @WWERomanReigns last week on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/meGwQZ46oW — WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021

Charlotte Retained The Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Toni Storm in the first match of the night. Toni connected with a Dropkick and went for the cover but the champion kicked out at two. Charlotte regrouped outside the ring before taking control as SmackDown went to a commercial break.

When SmackDown returned, Toni battled back and hit a Suplex followed by a Hip Attack in the corner. Storm connected with a German Suplex for a near fall. Charlotte hit the Moonsault, land on feet, Standing Moonsault sequence for a two count. Flair sent Storm out of the ring and chased after her.

Storm bounced Flair’s head off the ring post and the action returned to the ring. Charlotte rolled Toni up but grabbed the tights for leverage and the referee caught her. Flair countered into another cradle for the win and retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Sami Zayn Earned A Shot At The IC Title

Angel Garza and Mansoor started off the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match. 12 superstars battled to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Angel quickly advanced after connecting with the Wing Clipper. Erik entered the match next and hit a Body Slam as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Erik was still in control but couldn’t put Garza away. Angel battled back and eliminated Erik after hitting another Wing Clipper. Shanky entered the Gauntlet Match and eliminated Garza right away with a Wasteland. Ivar knocked Shanky to the mat and hit a Splash off the top rope for the pinfall elimination.

Sheamus entered the match 6th and battled with Ivar. Ridge Holland was ringside for the match. Ivar hit a side Slam but the Celtic Warrior wouldn’t stay down. Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick for the pinfall elimination. Drew Gulak entered the match 7th and immediately exited courtesy of a Brogue Kick from Sheamus.

Cesaro entered the match 8th and had medical tape on his injured ribs. Cesaro hit a Crossbody and beat Sheamus down in the corner. Ridge Holland distracted Cesaro and Sheamus capitalize with another Brogue Kick for the pinfall elimination. Ricochet entered the match and knocked Sheamus to the outside. Ricochet hit a beautiful Asai Moonsault onto Sheamus on the floor as SmackDown went to a break.

Sheamus hit the Irish Curse Backbreaker and applied a Headlock. Ricochet connected with a DDT and went for the cover but Sheamus kicked out at two. Ridge Holland tried to help but Sheamus wound up kneeing him in the face by mistake. Cesaro made his way back and beat Ridge down as Ricochet rolled Sheamus up for the elimination.

Jinder mahal entered the match and went right after Ricochet. Mahal went for the Khallas but Ricochet countered into a roll-up for the pinfall victory. Sami Zayn was the 12th superstar in the Gauntlet Match. Ricochet hit a Frankensteiner and went for the cover but Sami kicked out. Ricochet went for a Dropkick but Sami dodged it and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Sami hit the Exploder Suplex and sent Ricochet into the turnbuckle.

Ricochet connected with a Superkick and followed it up with a Benadryller but Sami was able to kick out. Ricochet made his way to the top rope and went for a Shooting Star Press but Sami got his knees up. Sami hit an Exploder Suplex and then the Helluva Kick for the pinfall victory. Zayn has earned a match against Shinsuke Nakamura for the IC Title.

McIntyre & New Day Picked Up A Win

Drew McIntyre & New Day faced The Usos and Madcap Moss in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Xavier Woods and Jey Uso started off the action and King Woods took control. Woods applied a Headlock and then an elbow to the face for a two count. Kingston tagged in and connected with kick to the face. Jimmy tagged in and The Usos isolated Kingston in the corner.

Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss tagged in and traded punches. McIntyre hit the Future Shock DDT before a brawl broke out. Happy Corbin rushed in the ring during the chaos and hit McIntyre with a candy cane kendo stick. The Usos and New Day battled but the entrance ramp and into the Christmas trees as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Usos and Madcap Moss were in control. New Day battled back and Jey got dunked in eggnog. The action returned to the ring and Kofi hit the Boom Drop for a near fall. McIntyre hit a Neckbreaker and geared up for the Claymore but Corbin interfered again. Drew chased him around but Kofi joined in and cornered with the kendo stick. Corbin went to fight but Kingston dumped eggnog on him. Drew then hit the Claymore on Madcap Moss for the pinfall victory.