WWE SmackDown Results (12/3): Brock Lesnar Returns, Universal Title Match, Day 1

WWE SmackDown aired live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Brock Lesnar returned on tonight’s show after it was announced his indefinite suspension was over. Sasha Banks faced Shayna Baszler this week and Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship in the main event against Sami Zayn.

SmackDown Results (12/3)

Sasha Banks def. Shayna Baszler Los Lotharios def. Viking Raiders King Woods def. Jey Uso via DQ Sheamus def. Cesaro Roman Reigns def. Sami Zayn to retain the Universal Championship

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Lesnar Returned & Urged Sami Zayn To Challenge For The Title Tonight

Brock Lesnar made his return and kicked off tonight’s show. Lesnar grabbed a microphone and smiled as the crowd chanted for him. Brock said his suspension is lifted and he is here tonight for the Universal Championship. Sami Zayn interrupted and joked that their careers are parallel, minus the UFC titles and WrestleMania main events. Zayn got in the ring with Lesnar and told him that he is a fan. Lesnar told Sami to shut up and essentially threatened to rip his head off.

Sami backed away and informed Brock Lesnar that he is the #1 contender for the Universal Championship. Lesnar humored Sami and suggested that he challenge Roman Reigns for the title tonight. Brock insisted and got in Sami’s face. Zayn put his hand on Brock to shove him back and Lesnar got annoyed. Lesnar started bending Sami’s hand back until Zayn shouted that he wanted to have the match tonight. Brock fired up Sami for his title match later tonight to end the segment.

Zayn tried to talk his way out of the match with Sonya Deville backstage. Lesnar showed up and confirmed that he will face the winner at Day 1 for the Universal Championship. Brock high fived Sami and wished him luck against Reigns.

Sasha Banks def. Shayna Baszler

Sasha Banks battled Shaya Baszler in the first match of the night. The action spilled out of the ring as SmackDown went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Baszler took control and hit Banks with some strikes in the corner of the ring. Banks battled back and connected with a Tornado DDT for a near fall.

Shayna applied the Kirifuda Clutch but Sasha quickly countered into a pin for a two count. Sasha applied the Bank Statement but Shayna was able to escape. Shayna hit a running knee to the face but Sasha shrugged it off and hit a Hurricanrana into a cover for the pinfall victory.

McIntyre & Hardy Interrupted Happy Talk

Drew McIntyre confronted Sonya Deville and wanted to know who prevented him from being in the Battle Royal last week. Deville told McIntyre to take it up with Adam Pearce. McIntyre said he’ll be looking for Pearce and walked away. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss then made their entrance as SmackDown went to a break.

When SmackDown returned, Corbin and Moss hosted an episode of Happy Talk. Corbin claimed that eliminating Madcap in the Battle Royal was just a joke and the two chuckled. They poked fun at Jeff Hardy for getting eliminated by Sami Zayn before Drew McIntyre interrupted. Jeff Hardy got into the ring and hit them both with a Twist of Fate before McIntyre followed it up with a Claymore. Hardy and McIntyre then posed in Moss & Corbin’s goofy hats to end the segment.

Los Lotharios def. Viking Raiders

Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) squared off against Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar). Erik beat Angel down to start off the action. Erik bounced Humberto off the apron and tagged in Ivar. Los Lotharios took control and isolated Erik in the ring. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs attempted a distracted but it back fired as the Viking Raiders were distracted as well. Angel rolled up Ivar for the victory.

King Woods & Jey Uso Ended In A DQ

King Woods faced Jey Uso tonight on SmackDown. Jimmy Uso was ringside for the match. Before the bell, Woods got on the microphone and announced that Sir Kofi Kingston is back. Jey controlled the match early and hit King Woods with a Neckbreaker for a near fall. Woods battled back and made his way to the top rope. Jimmy shoved Woods off the top rope to end the match in a DQ. A brawl broke out between the two teams and New Day stood tall to end the segment.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns was shown backstage with Paul Heyman. Roman wanted to know if Heyman knew Lesnar would be returning tonight or that he would be in Sami Zayn’s corner. Heyman declined but the Tribal Chief looked skeptical. Reigns vowed to retain the Universal Championshionship and smash Brock Lesnar if he came anywhere near him tonight. Woods and Kofi said they wanted The Usos at Day 1 in a backstage interview later on the show.

Toni Storm Got Revenge On Charlotte

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair came to the ring as the show went to a break. When SmackDown returned, Flair said that Toni is just begging for a title shot and acknowledging her feels like giving her too much credit. Charlotte joked about throwing a pie in Toni’s face and claimed that she’ll never be able to rid herself of “the stink of embarrassment”. Charlotte suggested that Toni doesn’t deserve a title shot and went to leave the ring. Storm snuck up behind Flair and hit her with a pie to face and laughed on the entrance ramp.

Sheamus def. Cesaro, Naomi Will Face Sonya Deville Next Week

Naomi confronted Sonya Deville backstage once again and Sonya wound up slapping Naomi in the face. It was later announced that they will face each other next week.

Sheamus faced his former tag teammate Cesaro tonight on SmackDown. Sheamus and Cesaro locked up to begin the match. Sheamus sent Cesaro to the corner and unloaded some elbows to the face. Ridge Holland was shown watching backstage as Sheamus connected with the Irish Curse Backbreaker.

The Celtic Warrior connected with 10 Beats of the Bodhran before applying a submission hold. Cesaro broke free and unloaded some uppercuts. Cesaro sent Sheamus out of the ring and caught him with another uppercut that knocked Sheamus over the barricade.

Back in the ring, Sheamus connected with a knee to the face and began trash talking. Sheamus claimed that Cesaro always held him back and Cesaro got pissed off. Cesaro hit some strikes and set up for the Gotch Neutralizer but Sheamus blocked it. Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick for the pinfall victory.

Roman Reigns Retained & Will Defend Against Brock Lesnar At Day 1

Roman Reigns defended the Universal Championship against Sami Zayn in the main event. Before the match, Sami Zayn vowed to become the new champion and told the crowd that they never had his back. Zayn added that the only person he has to thank for tonight is Brock Lesnar. The Beast’s theme hit and Lesnar made his way down the ramp to a great reaction from the crowd. Zayn asked the crowd to make some noise for Brock and he smirked as he got into the ring.

Sami called Lesnar an honorable man and suggested that he should help him win the title tonight. Zayn noted how Lesnar hasn’t had a good track record against Roman Reigns lately. Lesnar heard enough and hit Sami with some German Suplexes before an F5. Brock delivered another F5 to Sami and set him up in the corner. Lesnar left the ring and SmackDown went to a break.

Reigns made his way to the ring with a couple minutes left in the show and Sami was now laying down on the mat. The bell rang and Reigns hit him with the Spear. Roman followed it up with a Guillotine Choke for the victory. It was announced that Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at Day 1.