WWE SmackDown Spoilers For Christmas Eve (12/24/21)

WWE has pre-taped the December 24th edition of Smackdown on Friday night frmo the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

3 matches were taped for the show including a 12-person gauntlet match to determine a new #1 contender for the Intercontinental title.

Here are the results, courtesy of Twitter user @TheQumarZaman:

Sami Zayn won the 12-person gauntlet match and is now the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The other participants included Angel, Cesaro, Drew Gulak, Erik, Humberto, Ivar, Jinder Mahal, Mansoor, Ricochet, Shanky and Sheamus. Ricochet was the last to be eliminated.



Zayn, a 2x Intercontinental Champion himself, will now face current champion Shinsuke Nakamura at the Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st.

Charlotte Flair successfully retained the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Toni Storm. Flair reversed a pinning combination from the challenger into her own and got the three count. On this week’s Smackdown, Storm pinned Flair in tag-team action. Storm had also defeated Flair via disqualification in their previous title match.

Then there was a “Miracle on 34th Street Fight” that saw Drew McIntyre & The New Day’s (Woods & Kingston) defeat Madcap Moss & The Usos.

After the match, the babyfaces gave gifts to the fans at ringside.

The full show will air December 24th, 2021 on Fox Sports starting at 8 PM est.