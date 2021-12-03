Update On What Top Superstars In WWE Are Paid

On WWE Raw this week, Liv Morgan implied that the reason her Riott Squad teammates had been let go from the company was Becky Lynch‘s lucrative contract. The exact terms of Lynch’s contract are unknown, but she’s almost certainly making millions of dollars per year.

The salaries of top WWE stars was recently addressed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. According to Dave Meltzer, the top guys in WWE such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are making more than $5 million per year.

There is one other person who is believed to be making around $4 million per year. That could be Becky Lynch, although that is only speculation. Other top talent in the company make around $2 million or $3 million per year as well.

“Regarding contract sizes, the very top people (by this meaning Reigns and Lesnar) are above $5 million per year on their guaranteed deal and another person is at around $4 million, but a lot of the top talent is now at $2 million and some at $3 million,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

These figures are just their guaranteed dollar amount. It does not include their merchandise revenue or other potential bonuses as part of their contract.