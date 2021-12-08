WWE Unveils Inagrual NIL Class

WWE announced last week plans to create a college recruiting program that will allow athletes to monetize their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). Today, WWE unveiled the first class of college athletes who will be taking part in the program. Some of the athletes will be offered the opportunity to sign a WWE contract once their college athletic eligibility is up.

Gable Steveson is the first member of the class. He will continue to compete in NCAA wrestling during his senior year of school while being signed to WWE.

John Krahn – Football player from Portland State University. 7-foot 400lbs.

Carlos Aviles – Track and Field athlete from Ohio State University. 6-foot-6 and 305lbs.

Haley Cavinder – Basketball player from Fresno State. 5-foot-6.

Hanna Cavinder – Basketball player from Fresno State. 5-foot-6.

A.J Ferrari – Wrestler from Oklahoma State University. 6-f00t 200lbs.

Lexi Gordon – Basketball player from Duke University. 6-foot.

Aleeya Hutchins – Track and Field from Wake Forest University. 5-foot-5, originally from Toronto.

Glen Logan – Football player from LSU – 6-foot-5 305lbs.

Isaac Odugbesan – Football player from University of Alabama. 6-foot-4 275lbs, originally from Lagos, Nigeria.

Mason Parris – Wrestler from the University of Michigan – 6-foot-2 275lbs.

Masai Russel – Track and Field athlete from University of Kentucky – 5-foot-5.

Jon Seaton – Football player from Elon University. 6-foot-1 285lbs.

Joe Spivak – Football player from Northwestern University. 6-foot, 300lbs.

Dalton Wagner – Football player from University of Arkansas, 6-foot-9 330lbs.

Riley White – Track and Field athlete from University of Alabama. 5-foot-6.

